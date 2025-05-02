Will the government be able to achieve its £45bn savings target through tech?

The government has a bold strategy in place to save £45bn through simply overhauling public sector technology. But is it really that simple? And how exactly has the government come to this figure?

In January 2025, technology secretary Peter Kyle announced that the government aims to make huge savings through adopting digital technologies and an overhaul of the public sector.

The savings, which Kyle called “a £45bn jackpot”, will come from reducing costs and improving productivity through digital reform, such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a note to Science, Innovation and Technology Committee chair Chi Onwurah, AI and digital government minister Feryal Clark revealed that £36bn of the savings would be achieved by simplifying and automating delivery across the public sector.

A further £4bn is to come from migrating service processing to cheaper online channels, and £6bn will come from reducing fraud and errors through digital compliance solutions, the note said.

This is part of the government’s blueprint for digital government, published in January 2025, which promises agile technology delivery, upskilling of civil servants and a focus on AI.

Can the government deliver? However, the success of the plan hinges on many things, including whether the government is able and has the right skills to implement this. In a Science, Innovation and Technology Committee hearing in March 2025, committee members questioned tech experts on whether the potential £45bn in savings was achievable. The government’s former head of AI, Laura Gilbert, told the committee at the time that the methodology for producing these figures was “perfectly good” but also “a guess” as it is something that’s difficult to measure. “The thing with that £45bn is that there is a front-loaded part where there are easy gains that you can pick up and say, ‘If we did this thing, if we automated this and there are this many people, there is this much time saved, or money saved, on quite big things that do not rely on legacy tech that you can just go in and implement’,” she said. Given this government’s strong public commitment to such large savings, it will need to learn lessons from past failures and ensure that digitisation delivers for the taxpayer Chi Onwurah, Science, Innovation and Technology Committee “An awful lot of that is a long tail where, if you invested this much for a year and a half, you would make a 1% saving, but there is an opportunity cost in doing that. You would need a lot of people focused on it, and they could be off doing something else.” She added: “I don’t think there will ever be a point when somebody goes, ‘Here it is. We’ve done the £45bn’.” There is another issue as well. According to the note by minister Clark, the government came up with the £45bn figure by using findings from a previous analysis done by the Central, Digital and Data Office (CDDO), covering central government, the NHS and police, and applying them to the entire public sector. “This estimate is based on internal analysis completed by CDDO, scaled up across the public sector,” the note said. The figure of £36bn in savings through productivity gains is based on this analysis, estimating the maximum potential productivity benefits. However, the government said this was the lower, conservative estimate, and the upper bound of potential productivity savings sits at £72bn annually. The note also reveals that there is no “specific timeframe for realisation” and that instead the savings are “anticipated to be realised over the long term”. Science, Innovation and Technology Committee chair Chi Onwurah said she welcomed greater transparency on how the government has come up with the figures, but said the committee is “concerned that no time frame is given for achieving them, and that they are partially informed by extrapolations and assumptions”. “The committee will be examining the feasibility of these estimated savings and will be seeking further clarity on the as-yet unconfirmed timeline for delivery as our inquiry into the digital centre of government continues,” she said. “All too often, governments have failed to deliver promised public sector technological transformations. Given this government’s strong public commitment to such large savings, it will need to learn lessons from these past failures and ensure that digitisation delivers for the taxpayer.”