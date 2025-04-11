Wes Streeting launches digital qualification for social care leaders

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting has announced a digital leadership qualification for care leaders and managers. The aim of the level 5 qualification award is to ensure social care leaders have the knowledge and skills necessary to adopt and use digital innovations and technology in the sector.

Streeting, who announced the qualification at the Unison Health Care Conference, said the move is part of the government’s plans to transform social care from analogue to digital, much like it is planning with the NHS.

“We will harness the full potential of cutting-edge technology to transform social care, helping people to live independently in their own homes and improving the quality of care,” he said.

According to the specification document for the digital leadership qualification, it will require learners to gain competencies in three areas: the use of technology and data in adult social care; implementing technology; and leading change, learning and improvement in the sector.

“The qualification structure provides good opportunity for learners to ascertain their digital knowledge and then build on this by evidencing knowledge and confidence, which is needed to lead positive change and implement technology in the adult social care workplace,” the document said. “The knowledge demonstrated by the learner should ideally show relevance within the real work environment.”

Organisations can choose which technologies they focus on, including smart home technologies, telecare, digital social care records, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

The government has also launched a £12m fund for carers to develop new skills and build expertise through courses and qualifications, as well as introducing a fair pay agreement.

“By investing in skills training for care workers, introducing a fair pay agreement, and providing more opportunities for career progression, we will help retain the incredible professionals we need. Our Plan for Change will make sure we have the people and the skills needed to build a National Care Service,” Streeting said.

The proposal for a National Care Service in England, which is already in the process of being adopted in Scotland and Wales, was first floated by Labour in 2010, and was included in the party’s manifesto for the 2024 general election.

In its original plan for a nation-wide social care provision, Labour said: “Labour’s National Care service will move towards greater public provision of social care. Local authorities will become responsible for planning, designing, delivering and evaluating care services within national frameworks.”

In his speech to Unison members, Streeting said that although it is a huge challenge, “the prize is huge”, adding: “If we get this right, we will be able to look back on this time and say that we were the generation that took the NHS from the worst crisis in its history, got it back on its feet and made it fit for the future, and built a National Care Service worthy of the name.”

There is currently no national social care budget, and each local authority will manage and spend funding based on their priorities.

In January 2025, the government also announced it will develop a shared digital platform to allow up-to-date medical information to be shared between the NHS and care staff in a bid to integrate health and social care.