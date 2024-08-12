Social care must ensure IT systems comply with data standards

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is asking social care providers to ensure their digital social care records (DSCRs) systems meet the data standards published by the government.

The department’s Digitising Social Care team said that as more and more providers are procuring DSCRs, there is a “greater need” for standards to be embedded so information can be shared across health and social care.

In a blog post, the team said there has “never been a standard definition of data within adult social care”.

“A good, personalised care plan must always be closely personalised to the individual,” the blog post said. “But currently, care plans also differ greatly in terms of the information and data they capture between organisations and IT systems.”

Earlier this year, the team published a set of data standards for adult social care, called the Minimum Operational Data Standard (MODS). The aim is for the MODS to be used as a starting point, or a baseline of what is needed to record and share information to deliver and improve direct care.

“With technology driving so much change within the sector, the work to define MODS is just a starting point, and we anticipate that the number of published data standards will grow as digital ways of working become embedded with the sector,” the blog post said.

“Delivering safe and efficient person-centred care relies on having consistent approaches to how data is recorded and shared.”