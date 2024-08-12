Photographee.eu - stock.adobe.co
Social care must ensure IT systems comply with data standards
As social care is moving towards meeting its target of 80% of providers having digital records, the Department for Health and Social Care calls on them to ensure the digital systems meet national standards
The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) is asking social care providers to ensure their digital social care records (DSCRs) systems meet the data standards published by the government.
The department’s Digitising Social Care team said that as more and more providers are procuring DSCRs, there is a “greater need” for standards to be embedded so information can be shared across health and social care.
In a blog post, the team said there has “never been a standard definition of data within adult social care”.
“A good, personalised care plan must always be closely personalised to the individual,” the blog post said. “But currently, care plans also differ greatly in terms of the information and data they capture between organisations and IT systems.”
Earlier this year, the team published a set of data standards for adult social care, called the Minimum Operational Data Standard (MODS). The aim is for the MODS to be used as a starting point, or a baseline of what is needed to record and share information to deliver and improve direct care.
“With technology driving so much change within the sector, the work to define MODS is just a starting point, and we anticipate that the number of published data standards will grow as digital ways of working become embedded with the sector,” the blog post said.
“Delivering safe and efficient person-centred care relies on having consistent approaches to how data is recorded and shared.”
Target pushed back
In 2022, then health and social care secretary Sajid Javid set a target of 80% of social care providers having DSCRs in place by March 2024. However, late last year, it became clear that providers were going to struggle to meet the target, and it was consequently pushed to March 2025.
According to government analysis, the largest and smallest providers are those least likely to have made the switch. There is also huge regional variation in uptake.
Currently, just over 70% of adult social care providers have switched from paper to digital records, but there are many who still have yet to procure a DSCR.
Directed to social care providers, the blog post said they would “no doubt be ensuring” that their preferred service offers the range of functions required, but asked providers to also consider if it will put them in “the best place to benefit from increased data-sharing opportunities between health and adult social care systems”.
The DHSC has created an Assured Solutions List of suppliers who are not only providing the capabilities needed, but also the current data standards. Suppliers have to apply to be part of the list, and are assessed to ensure they comply with functional and core capabilities alongside standards.
“Suppliers of DSCR solutions who are successful in being listed are contractually obliged to comply with the DSCR Standards and Capabilities Roadmap. The roadmap is updated when new standards are published, and to retain their listing on the assured solutions list, suppliers will need to be compliant with any new standards,” the blog post said, urging providers to choose suppliers from the list.
Once a standard is created, suppliers have 15 months to comply, and if they don’t, they will be removed from the list.
“Suppliers of non-compliant solutions can bid to rejoin the list later,” said the blog post. “It’s important that providers have regular conversations with their DSCR suppliers to understand their development plans and how they are working to maintain compliance with published standards for DSCRs. The way care is managed and delivered is changing at a rapid pace, and digital technology is transforming the sector.
“Our work to support the development and publication of data standards and assure DSCR solutions against them (as well as a set of core capabilities) are steps towards a future of faster and more efficient data sharing. All aimed at freeing up valuable time to truly embed person-centred care.”
In 2023, the government launched the £16.8bn Better Care Fund framework, ensuring money is spent on improving social care services, outlined in the People at the heart of care whitepaper, published in December 2021. This included accelerating the use of technology.
In April 2023, the government launched a £100m fund for digital services such as DSCRs.