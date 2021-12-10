SMEs dominate list of 200 fastest growing tech companies

Specialised tech suppliers have significantly expanded their sales to government throughout the pandemic, with around eight in 10 of the 200 fastest growing technology companies in the sector being small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), according to data from public sector market intelligence platform Tussell.

Published 9 December 2021, Tussell’s inaugural Tech200 list was created in partnership with trade association TechUK, and charts the suppliers that have seen the biggest growth in earnings from the public sector between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years.

Out of all 200 fastest growing firms, more than three-quarters were SMEs (defined as any company with fewer than 250 employees and less than £50m in turnover), including nine of the top 10.

On average, each firm listed grew by £3.64m, or the equivalent of 345%, with a combined total growth of £728m across all companies.

While the list of fastest growing suppliers was dominated by SMEs, the total sales to the public sector of the top 200 (£936m) was still only 15.5% of the sales made by the 25 biggest tech suppliers (£6.05bn).

By contrast, the positions of the 25 leading tech suppliers for both 2020 and 2021 fiscal years were largely unchanged in terms of how much they earned through public sector contracts. For example, in the 2020 fiscal year, Capita earned £865m, but remained on top in 2021 despite earning £773m, or roughly 11% less.

Similarly, Atos remained in second place, earning £585m, an increase on the £564m it earned the previous fiscal year, while Capgemini moved from fourth in 2020, when it earned £422m, to third in 2021, when it earned £445m. Many of the other leading suppliers earnings remained similarly stable.

In terms of overall change among the top tech suppliers, the average was a 6% reduction in earnings between fiscal years.

“The list is intended to be a purely fact-based, unbiased analysis of the fastest growing tech firms – completely uninfluenced by any sponsors or the interests of individual companies or organisations,” said Tussell in a blog post.

“We want to use the data to tell the stories of what’s happening in public sector tech, and run the list annually to highlight the most interesting up-and-coming firms.”

It added that while the largest IT firms are still clearly dominant in the public sector, the tech market stands out from other markets because of its ecosystem: “It’s not simply a case of a dozen major Tier 1 suppliers and their subcontractors, which you may see more commonly in construction or FM markets.

“The list makes it clear that there is a thriving, emerging role for experts, advisers and resellers who help knit together the complex network of technologies and solutions, and as such create a kind of ‘ecosystem’, rather than a traditional hierarchical market that you see in many other industries.”