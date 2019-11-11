G-Cloud 10 fails to generate business for suppliers

A report on public sector framework G-Cloud has revealed that the majority of the companies listed did not win any business from it during 2018.

The study published by research firm Tussell suggests that 86% of suppliers on G-Cloud 10 did not earn any revenue through the framework during the 12 months prior until the start of July 2018.

According to the breakdown of sales through the framework, published as part of the report on how to win more business through G-Cloud, only 480 out of 3,474 suppliers (14% of all companies listed) won any contracts.

“Being listed on G-Cloud is not an alternative for having a business development strategy,” the report said.

To win business off the framework, the report noted suppliers “still have to be smart and proactive...mapping the market, pre-engaging with prospects and identifying go-to-market partners”.

The Tussell report also found that in comparison to the wider public sector, customers purchasing through G-Cloud spent relatively more money with small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Since 2012, SMEs have won £1.8bn worth of work, corresponding to 45% of all spend and exceeding the government’s goal of spending 33% of all procurement with SMEs.

However, large suppliers won £4.2m of business through G-Cloud and led the ranking of contracts by value. Since 2012, the leader has been software consultancy Equal Experts with £137m, followed by Capgemini with £136m, Deloitte with £103m, PA Consulting with £92m and UKCloud with £86m.

Wider public sector spend has been increasing through G-Cloud since 2012, however the report noted that 80% of spend has been by central government – accounting for £3.3bn in total. Top customers – which include the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice, HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Work and Pensions – account for over 40% of the total spend.

The most recent iteration of the public sector cloud marketplace, G-Cloud 11, was awarded in July 2019 with a value of £950m. It names more than 4,000 suppliers offering 30,000 services.

Since its first iteration in 2012 to the end of 2018, a combined £4.1bn has been spent through G-Cloud.