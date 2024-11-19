CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Adventures in AI at Tripadvisor
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how travel site Tripadvisor is embracing AI to offer new products and services to its users. Gartner says the chance of a successful digital project is like ‘flipping a coin’ – we went to its annual IT leadership symposium to ask why. And we examine what companies must do to comply with the EU’s new NIS2 cyber security rules. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Rahul Todkar, head of data and AI, Tripadvisor
The travel website generates huge amounts of data – as a result, artificial intelligence offers equally huge opportunities for the business and its customers
-
Gartner Symposium: Why the chance of digital success is random
For some CIOs, there is only a 48% chance their digital business initiatives will succeed, but collaborating with non-IT functions can increase success rates