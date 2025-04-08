Current funding models prevent health and social care integration, according to report

Fragmented funding and inconsistent policies are key barriers to implementing technology-led integration of health and social care, according to a report by telecare provider Tunstall.

The report found that current funding models are insufficient to tackle the gap between health and social care, despite initiatives such as pooling funding through integrated care boards (ICBs).

“Effective integration demands coordinated financial strategies where health and social care budgets are aligned. Without this, securing investment in innovative, technology-driven solutions for comprehensive and cost-effective care remains difficult,” the report said.

“Funding misalignment between sectors, administrative complexities, and overlapping responsibilities lead to inefficient services, unnecessary strain on healthcare workers, and poor resource allocation, together with inconsistent policies and limited public awareness hindering the potential of technology-led strategies.”

Telecare technology and devices can ensure patients are discharged from hospital quicker and prevent further admissions. However, there is currently no national social care budget in England, and telecare funding is currently managed by local authorities, which determine supply and demand.

“One major issue is the investment cost. This is a challenge right now for many local authorities who are financing the telecare transition using limited existing funds, creating short-term risk for authorities and individuals who continue to rely on analogue systems. Moving to digital solutions needs UK government support, adequate funding and an appetite to change quickly,” the report said.

Tunstall called for targeted funding via ICBs to support local authorities already under financial strain, and for the government to develop a national strategy for telecare to deal with the policy fragmentation currently in place.

“This should expand access to reactive telecare, and accelerate proactive, personalised and predictive telecare, to reduce overall demand for health and social care,” the report said.

The report looked at funding and care models in other European countries, where health and social care have been integrated successfully. This includes Spain, where a central funding model exists for proactive care services, including technology, devices and data, which has led to a 54% reduction in emergency calls.

It added that the analogue-to-digital switchover also brings challenges. While BT Group has revised its timetable for moving all customers off the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) from the end of 2025 to 2027, the investment cost for local authorities is still an issue.

“Core network infrastructure is already steadily deteriorating, and until the telecare estate is fully digital, quality response may be at risk. Additionally, while digital connectivity continues to advance, it demands rigorous monitoring and ongoing testing to ensure reliability,” the report said.

The report also called on the government to work with technology developers to ensure new telecare solutions are designed to meet the needs of local populations.

Tunstall’s chief health and care strategy officer, Patty Wynn, said this is a key moment of opportunity for the country.

“The opportunities presented by technology are evolving at pace, and to address the challenges of funding pressures from an ageing population, now is the time to invest to save,” she said.

“In this report, we are drawing on Tunstall’s global reach to learn from other markets about what is possible when this approach is taken. By unlocking funding to leverage proactive telecare, we can create a future-ready healthcare model that is efficient, equitable and resilient,” she added.