PSTN switch-off threatens access to adult social care services

London’s chief digital officer (CDO) has raised alarm over the impact of the copper switch-off on adult social care and other vital local government services, warning over its impact to vulnerable people and the rising costs being borne by local authorities.

In 2017, telecommunications providers announced their plans to switch off the UK’s old copper telephony network (known as the Public Switched Telephone Network, or PSTN) and upgrade it to a fully digital service that operates over the internet protocol (IP) via a fibre-based network.

The industry-led process to switch off the privately owned network is due be completed by the end of 2025, but a briefing paper from London CDO Theo Blackwell – seen by Computer Weekly – has highlighted a number of concerns with the effort.

This includes the increasing cost of the switch over to local councils, which Blackwell said will only increase without financial support from central government or telecoms providers, as well as the impact on households and public services that are still heavily reliant on PSTN services.

In particular, Blackwell has flagged the impact of the switch-off on the telecare aspects of the adult social care system, as well as a range of “legacy services” in London’s wider social housing estate.

Examples of systems reliant on the current copper networks include lifts, building entry systems, fire and door alarms, burglar alarms, a range of medical equipment, various utilities monitoring devices, and school security systems.

“The biggest source of concern for local authorities is telecare users who are dependent on telecare services that would alert the local authority if they fell or got into any form of trouble at home and needed attention,” Blackwell told Computer Weekly. “It’s an absolutely vital service for people to live independently.”

Complex challenges Blackwell added that the switch-off has created complex challenges for local authorities and telcos in relation to these users, as it entails understanding where they are, which specific services they are using, and contacting them to enter their home and replace the kit. “There are many points of failure in in that process,” he said, further highlighting the high cost and difficulty of creating data-sharing agreements between companies and local authorities due to the obvious sensitivity of sharing data about vulnerable people, but which he says is necessary to get the switch completed. “This is the most complex data sharing challenge faced by local authorities at the moment, where local authorities have to sign data sharing agreements with potentially hundreds of connection providers.” Blackwell added, however, that many data sharing agreements are being held up because of a lack of awareness. “Information governance departments are going, ‘Who is this firm, asking for the names and addresses of all the vulnerable people in our borough?’ You don’t give that information away willy nilly,” he said. “That logjam of data sharing requires much greater coordination between the central government, Ofcom and others.” According to the government’s PSTN Charter from December 2023, which committed seven leading telecoms companies to protecting vulnerable consumers through the transition process, it’s “working with the telecare industry and with local authorities to encourage information sharing about customers and residents with communication providers to help identify customers who may need additional support” – although further detail is scant. Blackwell, however, said the agreement “doesn’t go anywhere near far enough to resolving the complexity of the issue”.

Insufficient oversight He further claimed that both Ofcom and government “have been absent from the detail of what copper switch-off actually means in practice – they have not provided sufficient oversight to the telecommunications industry to safeguard vulnerable people. “It’s another massive government infrastructure failure, and most worryingly, it could result in the deaths of vulnerable people if something goes wrong in this complex process,” said Blackwell. Regarding the issues around adult social care services, an Ofcom spokesperson said that “migrations of customers where a telecare device is connected to the PSTN can be particularly complex because some telecare devices will not readily work on an IP-based voice service. “As the telecare devices are supplied and installed by organisations separate to the telecoms provider, the telecoms provider may not know that a customer has a telecare device, whether that device is definitely compatible, and does not have the authority or responsibility to change the device if it is incompatible,” they said. The spokesperson added that the regulator has been clear that it expects providers to take all reasonable steps to ensure telecare users are not put at risk during the switch-off: “Our expectations are set out in our Future of Fixed Telecoms policy statement from 2019, and we regularly remind providers of these expectations during the course of our monitoring programme,” they said. “Ofcom has been working with stakeholders, including local authorities, the healthcare sector and telecare providers to raise awareness of these issues and the need to ensure their telecare devices are compatible with IP systems for a number of years now.” Ofcom said it does not have oversight of how many local authorities have signed the data sharing agreements with providers. A spokesperson said “the decision to retire the PSTN is one taken by industry, and as such, any deadlines and meeting them are a matter for industry. Ofcom is closely monitoring the migration to IP, and our objective is to minimise any undue disruption or harm to customers.”