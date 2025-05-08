NHS launches digital tool to improve cancer care

The government is rolling out a cancer patient dashboard as part of the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP).

The Cancer 360 tool, which is built directly into the FDP, allows clinicians to view all information available about a cancer patient in one place.

The Cancer 360 tool brings together information from various IT systems, spreadsheets, emails and patient records, providing clinicians with a full picture of how a patient is doing to help them prioritise care.

The tool will be available to all NHS trusts as part of the government’s plan to transform the healthcare system from analogue to digital, which was given a £2bn backing in the Autumn Budget as part of an overall £26bn settlement for the NHS.

Health and social care secretary Wes Streeting said the government has made “difficult but necessary choices” to invest in the NHS, in a move he said was “already helping millions of patients and will help millions more”.

“It’s a long road, but we’re already getting our NHS back on its feet, giving patients over three million more appointments, hiring 1,500 new GPs and starting the roll-out of new tech that will save lives,” he said.

“It is only this government’s Plan for Change that will deliver for patients and make our NHS fit for the future.”

The Cancer 360 tool has already been piloted at some trusts, including Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust, where consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Suraiya Abdi said it has enabled staff to “monitor and safely carry our patients through their cancer pathway”.

“The tool has reduced the amount of admin time spent by our cancer team, therefore enabling them to focus on the patient journey. I have witnessed an improvement in performance, team spirit and, most importantly, patient experience,” said Abdi.

The government is planning to publish a national cancer plan for the NHS later this year, following a public consultation that took place between February and April 2025. The plan aims to ensure cancer patients receive faster diagnosis and treatment, boosting survival rates.

As part of its focus on using technology to improve cancer care, the government has also launched an initiative called the Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith), which aims to transform cancer care and mammogram screenings, ensuring patients can be referred for further investigations sooner, and cut waiting lists.

Edith is currently being trialled, and sees radiologists use AI technology to identify changes in breast tissue that could show possible signs of cancer. Around 700,000 women from 30 testing sites across the country who are already taking part in routine breast screenings will be part of the pilot.

Towards the end of 2024, prime minister Keir Starmer vowed to perform “major surgery” on the NHS through Labour’s 10-year Plan for Change, underpinned by digital technologies, to solve the current failings.

The aim is to enable NHS IT systems to share data more easily, introduce laws to make digital patient health records available across NHS organisations and improve use of the NHS App.

The plan came after a rapid review of the NHS by Lord Darzi, conducted over nine weeks, found an NHS in crisis. While most sectors have been transformed by digital technologies over the past decade, Darzi found the NHS “is in the foothills of digital transformation” and called for a major tilt towards technology in the NHS.