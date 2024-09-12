Keir Starmer vows to create a ‘digital NHS’ following damning Darzi review

Prime minister Keir Starmer has pledged to perform “major surgery” on the NHS, promising a 10-year plan, underpinned by digital technologies, to solve the current failings.

The prime minister said the plan will be completely different “from anything that has come before” and promised a move from “an analogue to a digital NHS” and from “sickness to prevention”.

“Only fundamental reform and a plan for the long term can turn around the NHS and build a healthy society. It won’t be easy or quick. But I know we can do it,” Starmer said.

“The challenge is clear before us; the change could amount to the biggest reimagining of our NHS since its birth.”

The prime minister’s comments come after a rapid review of the NHS by Lord Darzi, conducted over nine weeks, found an NHS in crisis, with a broken system and too much of the budget being spent in hospitals.

The Darzi review said that while most sectors of the economy have been drastically transformed by digital technologies over the past decade, the NHS “is in the foothills of digital transformation”.

“The last decade was a missed opportunity to prepare the NHS for the future and to embrace the technologies that would enable a shift in the model from ‘diagnose and treat’ to ‘predict and prevent’,” the review said.

“There must be a major tilt towards technology to unlock productivity. In particular, the hundreds of thousands of NHS staff working outside hospitals urgently need the benefits of digital systems. There is enormous potential in AI [artificial intelligence] to transform care and for life sciences breakthroughs to create new treatments.”