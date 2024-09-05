Government plans for NHS Digital Health Check roll-out

The government is planning a pilot of its NHS Digital Health Check, which will be available through the NHS App for those who are selected to be part of the trial.

The checkup is a digital version of the existing NHS Health Check, which is offered as a face-to-face appointment to people between the ages of 40 and 74. Its goal is to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, stroke and some types of dementia.

Minister for public health and prevention Andrew Gwynne said that many diseases can be avoided if help is sought early enough.

“That’s why we’re working to improve access to treatment while also taking steps to address the preventable causes of cardiovascular disease,” he said.

“This innovative new programme is an important step towards community-focused healthcare and supporting economic and productivity through improving health, shifting the focus from treatment to prevention, easing the strain on the NHS and helping people to live well for longer.”

It was first touted in June 2023, when the NHS planned for a spring 2024 roll-out of the digital checkup. A previous trial had been run in three GP surgeries in Cornwall, which found the service successful.

The government will now develop a new version of the NHS Health Check, which will be rolled out in three local authorities beginning in early 2025.

Those taking part will be given an online health questionnaire covering height, weight and blood pressure measurements, as well as the chance to conduct and report the results of their own blood tests at home.

Based on the results of the questionnaire, patients will either be given personalised online advice to reduce their risks of the conditions, or given a GP referral should further tests and treatment be needed.

The pilot will also make the digital health check available through the NHS App, meaning that the results can be automatically written into their GP record on the app.

The NHS App currently has more than 350 million users and the Labour government has pledged to continue to add more features and services to the app. The government recently launched a joint programme with libraries in England, where librarians across the country will help those struggling to access health information online and ensure people are not excluded from using digital services.

According to the government, more than 16 million people are eligible for an NHS Health Check – however, only 40% of those invited for one have completed it. The government aims to deliver around one million health checks digitally in the first four years of the programme.

The NHS Digital Health Check will be available alongside the face-to-face version, so patients have the option to choose which one they prefer.

Previous figures from the government estimates that each digital check could save 20 minutes of NHS time, help to free up GPs’ time and reduce NHS waiting lists.