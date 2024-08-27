NHS partners with libraries to help people access NHS App

NHS England has launched a partnership with libraries across the country to help people access online NHS services, including the NHS App.

The programme will launch in October 2024, and see librarians being given toolkits, information and support to help those struggling to access health information online.

This comes after a pilot health literacy scheme ran in 14 libraries, where results found people were happy to learn from library staff.

Louise Goswami, chief knowledge officer for the NHS in England, said the scheme builds on the pilot, which was run with the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals and public library colleagues.

“Through these pilots we learned that people were happy to be shown how to use NHS.uk by public library staff, so this phased roll-out through public libraries will help even more people to access and make the most of their health information online,” she said.

NHS England chief information officer John Quinn said the goal is to ensure no one is excluded from using the NHS App.

“Public libraries are at the heart of our communities and offer a significant opportunity to reach those who face barriers when it comes to accessing their health information online,” he said. “My first profession was a librarian, and it was amazing training for the role I do today. Librarians have always been at the forefront of providing services to communities and getting information to people at the right time.”

Use of the NHS App has grown steadily since it was launched in December 2018, with more than 354 million registered users currently, with figures showing that pensioners are among the most active users of the app, accounting for five million users.

Between March and May 2024, 12 million people used the app, including 2.3 million pensioners. Of these, more than 34,000 were aged 90 and over.

Marta Fischer, digital access lead for Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, and NHS App ambassador, already holds digital cages in her local libraries for people who want to use the NHS App but require help.

She said people tend to find it easy to use once they have been talked through how to use it. “Sometimes people presume all those over a certain age can’t use technology, but many of the patients I work with already use apps and appreciate how easy the NHS App makes it to order their repeat prescriptions online and help them keep track of their healthcare,” said Fischer.

Currently, users are able to view their GP health record, nominating their preferred pharmacy, order and view their repeat prescriptions, while some are also able to view and manage hospital appointments on the app.

However, the Labour Party has criticised the previous government for not adding enough features on the app.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said the NHS App has “a vital role to play in getting our health service back on its feet – and this scheme will help boost access across the country”. “We will transform the app, putting patients in control of their own health to better manage their medicine, appointments and health needs,” he added.