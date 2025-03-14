Will Whitehall withstand Starmer’s AI revolution?

In his speech on civil service reform yesterday (13 March), prime minister Keir Starmer announced plans to reshape the government to become more agile, tech-driven and productive through digitisation and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The move is an expected one by a prime minister whose mission, during his election campaign, focused on one mantra: change.

According to Starmer, the state has become bigger but weaker, and is not delivering on its core purpose. His plans for change include a more slimline government, which involves getting rid of the Payments Services Regulator and NHS England, and, crucially, using AI to take over tasks currently done manually by civil servants.

“AI is a golden opportunity, and that’s an opportunity we’re determined to seize,” Starmer said in his speech.

“So, we’re going to get the best of the best on AI working across government. I’m going to send teams into every government department with a clear mission from me to make the state more innovative and more efficient.”

Starmer’s approach to digital is that “no person’s substantive time should be spent on a task where digital or AI can do it better, quicker and to the same high quality and standard”.

The government estimates that by 2030, one in 10 civil servants will work in digital and technology roles.

While the concept might be a sound one, concerns are mounting, both around the impact this will have on a civil service that is already facing job cuts, and around the implementation of the technology.

In an interview yesterday, science and technology secretary Peter Kyle confirmed that the headcount of the civil service would be slashed.

Citing the State of digital government report, produced for the government by Bain & Company, which found government departments are bringing in contractors and consultants to complete basic IT tasks instead of using full-time staff, due to their inability to compete on salaries and headcount restrictions, Kyle said digitising government could save £45bn.

“Not only will these changes help fix our public services, but they will save taxpayer cash by slashing the need for thousands of expensive contractors and create opportunities across the country as part of our Plan for Change,” said Kyle.

The people problem Fran Heathcote, general secretary at the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union, said the government needs to ensure that the interests and job security of civil servants are taken into account. “We agree technology has a part to play in improving public services and enhancing our members’ job satisfaction, but we are also clear that it cannot be used as a blunt instrument to cut jobs,” she said. We agree technology has a part to play in improving public services and enhancing our members’ job satisfaction, but we are also clear that it cannot be used as a blunt instrument to cut jobs Fran Heathcote, PCS Union “Better public services and better frontline delivery will require human beings making empathetic decisions, not automatons incapable of understanding people’s needs.” The move could lead to serious discourse among union leaders, who would expect union members to be consulted on the reforms. Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said while the union recognised that “reform is needed to make the best use of their skills”, it needs to happen in partnership with staff and unions. “An essential part of this reform needs to be ensuring that the pay framework enables the civil service to recruit and retain ‘the brightest and the best’ in areas like science and digital, and it is good to see that the government accepts this problem,” he said. “But the government must recognise that there is a fine line between cutting back bureaucracy and undermining the essential functions of the state.”