Ada Lovelace Institute warns NHS against deploying genomics AI

The government must be careful when looking to use artificial intelligence-powered genomic health predictions (AIGHP), and should avoid deploying it nationally, according to a report.

The report by the Ada Lovelace Institute and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics warned that although the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics is often seen as a holy grail that could transform the NHS, it is currently too risky to plan a widespread roll-out of AIGHP.

Advances in AI and genomics have the potential to be a game changer for the NHS, and are often seen as a key enabler of more preventative and resource-efficient care. The idea of being able to tailor medical care through precision-based medicine and get early insights into disease risks is often met with enthusiasm, but it still comes with huge risks.

“The use of AIGHP to improve understanding of how an individual might respond to a given drug or medication could allow for better prescribing practices, reduce waste, improve outcomes and avoid harmful side effects,” the report said.

“We know that prevention is better than cure: better for people and far less costly to health services. We also know that earlier interventions have better outcomes. By providing people with better insight into their individual genomic health risks, AIGHP could enable people to better protect and promote their health, allowing them to stay healthier for longer, with far less reliance on expensive, curative interventions.

“However, these benefits are not guaranteed. Large-scale deployment of AIGHP brings financial, ethical and service-level risks, and the science underlying these techniques is still being developed. The NHS will need to approach the deployment and cultivation of AIGHP deliberately and carefully if the benefits are to be realised.”

The report added that despite the excitement surrounding AIGHP, there is “substantial disagreement in the scientific community” regarding the accuracy and utility of these types of systems.

AIGHP uses polygenic scoring, which assesses the collective impact of multiple genetic variations on the likelihood of a person developing a certain disease, compared to the rest of the population. However, most of these scoring systems are currently trained on datasets representing people with European ancestry, meaning that if used, they would likely be inaccurate for other members of the population. Another issue is that with many diseases, genomic variations only account for a small proportion of disease risk.

“There is no consensus on whether these difficulties can be overcome, or in what timeframe. Some argue that many of them will be resolved as datasets expand, become more diverse and improve in granularity, and as analytical techniques improve. Others maintain that the difficulties around polygenic scoring are more fundamental and cannot be resolved by improvements to scale, detail or sophistication,” the report said.