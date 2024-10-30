Autumn Budget 2024: Chancellor emphasises importance of tech for UK growth

Amid an Autumn Budget that raised taxes by £40bn while increasing capital investment by £100bn over five years, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has largely continued existing policies that support the tech sector, while reiterating the importance of digital transformation in improving public sector efficiency.

She also offered what will hopefully be a boost for victims of the Post Office scandal by confirming an increase in compensation funding to £1.8bn, from the previous estimate of £1.2bn.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which is responsible for both delivering key tech policies and digitally overhauling Whitehall, will see a 6.5% average increase in its spending over three years. Its current budget of £12.7bn will grow to £15.1bn in the 2025/26 financial year.

The budget set a 2% productivity, efficiencies and savings target for government departments, which Reeves said would depend heavily on improvements in the use of technology. She added that the 2025 Spending Review will be “mission-led, reform-focused and technology-enabled”.

The government is working on a “strategic plan” to make the civil service more productive and efficient through “improving skills and harnessing digital technology to drive better outcomes for public services”, according to the budget documentation.

DSIT will invest £80m to transform corporate functions across government, such as HR and finance, as part of the government’s shared services strategy.

A Digital Transformation Roadmap for HM Revenue & Customs will be published in spring 2025 to make the department a “digital-first organisation”.

And as part of the NHS’s previously announced 10-year health plan, the government will invest more than £2bn in technology and digital to deliver NHS productivity improvements, free up staff time, ensure all trusts have electronic patient records, improve cyber security and enhance the NHS App.

Barriers to adoption Reeves also announced a review of the barriers businesses face in adopting new technologies. Experts have long cited a lack of digital transformation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as one of the major contributory factors to the UK’s internationally low rates of productivity. For example, the government cited the World Intellectual Property Organisation 2024 global innovation index, where the UK ranked fifth out of 133 countries but only 31st in knowledge absorption. The review, led by chief scientific adviser Angela McLean and national technology adviser Dave Smith, will provide practical recommendations on how the government can work with businesses to address these obstacles, feeding into the industrial strategy. The Department for Business and Trade will also soon announce details of a £4m package to encourage tech adoption for SMEs, and funding for the Made Smarter Adoption programme will double to £16m in 2025-26 to help more small manufacturing businesses to adopt advanced digital technologies. A further £37m will aim to help firms integrate digital technologies into the manufacturing process. The SME Digital Adoption Taskforce will be extended and will produce an interim report early in 2025 with recommendations to enhance SME adoption of technology.