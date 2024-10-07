Labour sets up new office to coordinate tech innovation regs

Ahead of next week’s International Investment Summit, the government has announced the formation of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), which it hopes will help to bring new products and services to the market faster.

The government hopes the new office will bring regulators together and work to remove obstacles and outdated regulations to the benefit of businesses and the public.

Alongside the launch of the RIO, the government has responded to the Regulatory Horizon Council’s report on quantum technologies, which it said marks a crucial first step in regulating innovation in this area of emerging technology.

Science and Technology secretary Peter Kyle said: “The launch of the Regulatory Innovation Office, a key manifesto commitment, is a big step forward in bringing the UK’s most promising new technologies to the public quickly and safely while kickstarting economic growth.

“By speeding up approvals, providing regulatory certainty and reducing unnecessary delays, we’re curbing the burden of red tape so businesses and our public services can innovate and grow, which means more jobs, a stronger economy, and a better quality of life for people across the UK.”

The RIO will sit within the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), and incorporates the existing functions of the Regulatory Horizons Council and the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund.

Two areas the government is focusing on includes innovations in AI training software for surgeons to deliver more accurate surgical treatments for patients, and drones to improve business efficiency and quickly send critical deliveries to remote parts of the country.

The new office will work closely with government departments including the Department for Transport, the Department for Health and Social Care, and the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs to address regulatory barriers holding back technology innovations.

The main role of the RIO is to support overseers to update regulations, which the government said will speed up approvals and ensure different regulatory bodies work together smoothly. The RIO will be used to inform the government of regulatory barriers to innovation as well as to set priorities for regulators.

The government has identified four fast-growing areas of technology the RIO will be working on to ensure red tape does not slow down market growth.

The first of these is the use of synthetic biology and biotechnology to create new products and services derived from organic sources. These technologies promise a way to improve health with new treatments such as innovative vaccines, as well as help to create cleaner fuels, and make food production more efficient and sustainable such as through pest-resistant crops and cultivated meat.

The second area is supporting the UK’s space industry. The government said that to sustain growth in this sector, regulatory reform is needed for greater agility and clarity, which it said would help to foster competition, encourage investment and open up market access.

Third is the area of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital in healthcare. The government’s ambitions include using AI to help run hospitals more efficiently in a way where medical staff spend less time on administration, which it said would cutting waiting times and could enable more personalised medicines, tailoring treatment to individuals. It said the RIO would support the healthcare sector to deploy AI innovations safely, improving NHS efficiency and patients’ health outcomes.

The fourth area of focus for the RIO is connected and autonomous technology. Autonomous vehicles such as drones are able to deliver emergency supplies to remote areas quickly and efficiently. The government said that work to approve this technology could play a key part in supporting emergency services to keep people safe.

Greater support could also enable more drones to be used by businesses across the UK, building on projects such as the drone service used by Royal Mail to deliver to Orkney, and improving efficiency.