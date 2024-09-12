Why the government should still bet on DSIT’s five key technologies

The UK tech sector is a modern economic success story, with its gross value add (GVA) contribution to the economy rising by over 25% from 2010 to 2019 and now exceeding £150bn.

This builds on one of the greatest technology and innovation heritages in the world, from Turing’s computer to DNA sequencing - and more recently hosting a highly sophisticated AI industry, ranking third globally and first in Europe.

With this context, it is surprising that only last year the UK government created the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) – the UK’s foundation from which “to deliver the most innovative economy in the world” – and its complementary Science and Technology Framework. This was strongly welcomed by the tech sector, finally giving a strong government voice for tech and innovation.

A key component of DSIT’s Science and Technology Framework was the highlighting of five key technologies - artificial intelligence (AI), quantum, engineering biology, semiconductors, and future telecoms. These key technologies are underpinned by the National Science and Technology Council, which reviews this list to ensure the UK keeps pace and continues to develop global competitive advantage.

These technologies (barring future telecoms) have their own strategies, such as the National Quantum Strategy, that recognises the specific path these technologies will need to embed their impact into UK society and economy.

Despite the different barriers, commercialisation pathways, and industry impact, each of these chosen technologies all require the same key to unlock success - consistency. It is critical the new government continues to support the five technologies, developing strategic advantage, building resiliency, and using the tide of emerging technologies to lift all boats.

Case study: quantum commercialisation The UK struggles to commercialise its innovations. As a 2023 report from the Tony Blair Institute highlights, the challenge is not in research or ideas - the UK has a strong emerging tech startup scene and has more tech unicorns than Europe. The challenge is showing businesses that they can scale long term and internationally from the UK. Quantum commercialision will be critical to the UK tech sector in the coming years. The UK quantum industry contributes £1.7bn to the UK economy and has grown by 81% since 2013. There are a range of commercial applications which could deliver even more significant benefits to the UK economy if they can be rolled out effectively. However, as with any emerging technology, this process can be extremely complex, facing several technical, skill-based, and business barriers, with the need for sustained investment and support before profits can be made. As it stands, any end-users remain in the proof of concept phase of quantum application. “ The UK struggles to commercialise its innovations. The challenge is not in research or ideas – it is showing businesses that they can scale long term and internationally from the UK.” Laura Foster, TechUK The National Quantum Strategy recognises this challenge. To mitigate the commercialisation gap, it identified several levers to support this burgeoning industry. This includes effective government procurement and, most critically, the launch of the five quantum missions. These missions include enabling activities to support commercialisation and user adoption across key industries such as healthcare. The National Quantum Strategy assures a strong decade of UK leadership in quantum technologies. Turning this leadership to commercial success when the time is right will require consistency. This patience could reward the UK with a thriving quantum economy with UK businesses at the centre.