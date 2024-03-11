TechUK calls for next government to introduce ‘industrial strategy’ for AI

Tech companies have urged the next government to adopt an “industrial strategy” to accelerate the take-up of artificial intelligence (AI) across UK businesses.

The recommendation is one of seven urgent policy interventions identified by the UK’s technology sector for the first parliament of the next government.

With the Labour Party leading in the polls, and an election expected by the second half of the year or sooner, technology companies hope to convince a future government to boost the adoption of digital technology in the UK, and industry trade group TechUK argues in a manifesto released today that the UK needs to update its AI Strategy with a focus that goes beyond regulation towards delivering AI across the economy.

Antony Walker, deputy CEO of TechUK, said technology and digital innovation is going to be “absolutely essential” to meet the objectives of the next government. “There has been enormous support about the impact of AI,” he said. “We live with the fundamental issue that AI adoption and uptake is not straightforward. If we want to win the AI race, we need to look at the nuts and bolts of the deployment and adoption process.”

Walker added that regulators, government and the technology sector must work more closely to promote greater investment in technology innovation.

The UK has built up a competitive business environment that is easy to operate in, and supported by strong demand for tech products and services, according to a survey of business leaders published to support the seven-point plan, which updates a UK Tech plan published by the group in June 2023.

However, higher energy costs, business taxes, the impact of regulation and high interest rates are barriers to growth, the research found. Structural problems that make it difficult for small tech companies to access government contracts and the lagging digitisation of the UK economy are also holding companies back.

Technology manifesto TechUK’s manifesto, Seven tech priorities for the next government, calls on ministers to intervene to promote affordable computing and cloud services. It also calls for measures to promote the take-up of AI skills, incentives for research and development, lower energy and infrastructure costs, and access to finance for tech startups. TechUK argues that with cloud-based AI and digital technology predicted to play a key role in every business by 2030, new approaches are needed for planning, energy costs, capital investment and regulation if the UK is to take full advantage of digital technology. “To meet this new dynamic, the UK must take a strategic approach to AI more akin to a traditional industrial strategy, covering not only regulation, but also the infrastructure and enablers needed to deploy the technology effectively and accessibly across the economy,” it says. The strategy will need to recognise that the development of AI policy is “iterative”, and will need close consultation with technology companies and regulators. Priority areas include ensuring that “regulation and liability is fairly apportioned across the supply chain”, speeding up the delivery of key infrastructure including datacentres and computing capacity, and support for mentoring small businesses to help them take up digital technology. Seven tech priorities for the next government An updated AI Strategy and incentives for capital investment;

Remove barriers to the digitisation of public services;

Open the opportunities of the digital economy;

Leverage new technology to tackle online safety and fraud;

Introduce a new regulatory model;

Help UK tech companies scale;

A new approach to trade and technology, including digital economy agreements and “tech bridges” between countries with similar regulatory requirements. Source: TechUK: Seven tech priorities for the next government Although ministers have recognised the need to move more quickly on planning permission for energy infrastructure to support an expanding need for datacentres, TechUK argues the UK needs to go further. It calls on the next government to treat services including datacentres, supercomputers and cabling required for priority technologies as Nationally Significant Infrastructure that would qualify for significantly quicker planning approvals. The UK also needs a long-term strategy for R&D incentives that will give businesses more confidence to invest in research and development, it said. The trade group argues for bringing capital investment into the scope of R&D tax credits – a move that it claims could generate a net £4bn to the economy over the next 10 years . The manifesto calls on the government to shake up its procurement processes by setting up a Technology Procurement Delivery Body to spread best practices across the public sector. Establishing timelines for removing legacy IT – a move that TechUK said could save an estimated £2.3bn annually – and supporting startup companies accessing government contracts should be priorities for a new government.

Healthcare Digitising healthcare will be essential to the future of the NHS, and will help the health service focus more on prevention, according to TechUK. Its manifesto supports the introduction of Citizen Health Accounts that enable people to manage their own healthcare data and share it with private and public sector healthcare providers. Ministers of a future government are also urged to extend the voluntary pricing and access scheme, modelled on existing agreements with pharmaceutical companies, to digital healthcare. Although the move would see a rise in day-to-day spending on healthcare, it would lead to long-term savings through preventative healthcare offerings, the manifesto claims.