Impact of low chip supply spreads

There is a growing crisis in the chip manufacturing industry that is affecting the supply of electronic components. Problems first started hitting car manufacturing as semiconductor providers shifted from supplying chips for connected cars, to meet demand for consumer electronics during the Covid-19 pandemic. The shortage is now spreading, possibly as a result of US sanctions against China.

Bloomberg reported recently that BMW had reduced shifts in Germany and England where the Mini is manufactured, while Honda has halted production in three of its Japanese plants.

Ford said the semiconductor shortage had prompted it to accelerate modernisation of its sales processes – incorporating new ordering capabilities to make them more appealing to customers, raise inventory turn rates, and reduce and maintain inventories below traditional levels.

In December 2020, Volkswagen said the massive semiconductor supply bottleneck was causing “considerable disturbances for manufacturers throughout global vehicle production”. The FT reported recently that VW had warned that the continued chip shortage could have a major impact on production in Q2 2021. There are also reports that Jaguar Land Rover has cut production and Renault has suspended production.

In a podcast discussing the impact of the crisis on carmakers, Olivier Blanchard, a senior analyst at Futurum Research, said: “Essentially, Covid has forced automakers to temporarily shut their factories down.”

Surge in PC sales In a blog post describing the global chip shortage, Glenn O’Donnell, vice-president and research director at analyst firm Forrester, described how the increase in working from home had led to a surge in PC sales. “You need a good PC to work from home,” he said. “PC makers buy lots of semiconductors. Zoom, Teams and other collaboration platforms became the meeting room, the water cooler, the schoolroom and the family reunion, all rolled into one. “Demand for these services exploded. Since they are all running in the cloud, the cloud services need more chips.” Semiconductor manufacturers, which were making a lot of chips for connected vehicles, started to reassign production capacity to provide semiconductors for customers of devices such as games consoles, smartphones and laptops, as a result of the increases in sales of such products during the pandemic. Blanchard said that the situation on cars is changing. “With interest rates so low, people have started buying cars again,” he said. “The demand for vehicles has bounced back a lot sooner than everyone anticipated. But the lead time for suppliers to respond to automakers, is about six to nine months.” This means they cannot provide the necessary volume of semiconductors to meet demand for connected car sales, he added.