David Willetts to chair Regulatory Innovation Office

Former science minister David Willetts has been appointed chair of the Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO), which was launched in October 2024.

The RIO aims to cut red tape, remove barriers to innovation and accelerate the time it takes to bring emerging technologies to market. The RIO sits within the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), and incorporates the existing functions of the Regulatory Horizons Council and the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund.

The office will focus on a number of key areas, succh as engineering biology, space and artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, including AI training software for surgeons, and connected and autonomous technology.

Willetts comes with an impressive resume, having served as science minister between 2010 and 2014, as well as sitting on the boards of both UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the UK Space Agency for more than eight years.

Commenting on his new role, Willetts said the job comes at a “pivotal time for the UK’s innovation landscape”, adding: “The RIO has an exciting opportunity to shape regulatory approaches that empower new technologies, and I look forward to working alongside the team to deliver real change and support the UK’s position as a global leader in science and technology.”

In his first venture as chair of the RIO, Willetts visited Guy’s Hospital in London to take a look at how drones are cutting down blood delivery times, in a project launched by British startup Apian, which is founded by NHS doctors.

According to the government, drones like these could soon be used more widely across the NHS. Building on that, the roll-out of drones and other autonomous vehicles could transform services across industries, with a PwC report predicting that it could contribute up to £45bn to the UK economy by 2030.

The RIO will also work closely with government departments including the Department for Transport, the Department for Health and Social Care, and the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs to address regulatory barriers holding back technology innovations.

Science and technology secretary Peter Kyle said Willetts brings expertise and leadership “that will be key to streamlining innovation and unapologetically unleash the innovation that we know can improve lives”.

“By shaping regulatory approaches in key sectors – from drones that could deliver everything from groceries to medicines through to AI-powered tools speeding up NHS diagnoses – the Regulatory Innovation Office will be a central thread running through this government’s mission to improve lives, create jobs and drive the economic growth across the country that is central to our Plan for Change,” he said.

In a speech at TechUK, Kyle is due to announce plans to drive innovation over the next decade, committing to backing innovators and giving businesses support in investing in research and development (R&D).

The government is also launching funding for the second round of its Engineering Biology Sandbox Fund, which aims to help innovators tackle regulatory barriers in transformative innovations.

The two-year programme will inform new regulations for cell-cultivated products, such as lab-grown meat. The first round of the fund, which was funded by DSIT, was run by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland.