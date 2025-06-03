Nokia, Andorix build up private 5G, Edge in real estate

Ports, factories and large-scale industrial sites have to date been the areas in which private 5G networks have been deployed to offer firms dedicated connectivity to boost operations, but now real estate looks to be getting in on the act, as exemplified by a partnership between Nokia and Andorix, designed to accelerate the adoption of private 5G networks and neutral host networks in the real estate market across the US and Canada.

Explaining the reasons of the partnership, the global comms tech giant and provider of digital infrastructure and smart building services for real estate properties believe that property owners are looking for a 5G private cellular platform to connect their operational technology (OT) use cases, including energy management and efficiency, building operations and optimisation, as well as physical and cyber security on a resilient infrastructure.

Additionally, they say real estate companies want a converged and future-proof smart 5G platform that can expand indoor cellular coverage to improve their tenant’s experience with connectivity and value-added edge applications.

In practical terms, the companies say the collaboration will see them work together to bring fast, reliable 5G for commercial, retail, residential and industrial property, making it easier to enable new technologies like virtual reality (VR) and indoor navigation, facilitate internet of things (IoT) deployments and solve common issues such as unreliable connectivity and stronger security needs.

Nokia noted that it has deployed private wireless networks for 890 customers globally, with 24% of those customers in North America.

Andorix has experience managing converged network infrastructure deployments in Class A commercial, residential and mixed-use developments where reliable indoor connectivity is critical for efficient building operations and tenant satisfaction.

From a technological perspective, the collaboration will bring together Nokia’s global leadership in private 5G wireless services with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), as well as Andorix’s expertise in designing and deploying scalable in-building converged networks in real estate environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Willie Kopp, head of enterprise campus edge sales for North America at Nokia, said: “Private 5G networks are transforming how enterprises operate, and in-building connectivity is a critical piece of that puzzle. By partnering with Andorix, we are combining best-in-class 5G technology with proven in-building converged network deployment expertise to support the growing demand for private 5G connectivity within the built environment in North America.”

Wayne Kim, founding partner and CEO of Andorix, added: “[We are] excited to partner with Nokia to deliver cutting-edge 5G solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients.

“With our track record of modernising in-building network infrastructure across major commercial real estate properties, this partnership will solve some of the challenges faced by the real estate sector in terms of inconsistent connectivity, support for massive IoT deployments within complex or high-value built environments, growing security demands and enabling immersive technologies like VR and indoor navigation.”

As its private 5G partnership was being unveiled, Nokia also announced it was working with Colt Technology Services and Honeywell to explore quantum-safe networking using satellite communications.

As part of the initiative, the companies are planning to test new ways of protecting encrypted optical network traffic from risks presented when quantum computing potentially breaks through traditional encryption methods, leaving data vulnerable to cyber threats.

Colt, Honeywell and Nokia plan to explore quantum-safe cryptography, trialling space-based and subsea techniques which they say are resistant to quantum computing attacks.