Nokia
Memphis Light, Gas and Water deploys private 5G for grid modernisation
Collaboration said to mark a milestone in building a smarter, more resilient and future-ready utility infrastructure with private 5G wireless network to modernise comms, cyber defence and operations
Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), the largest three-service municipal utility in the US, is to deploy a private 5G wireless network.
The project positions MLGW as the first municipal utility in the US to implement full-scale standalone 5G to better serve its customers.
The technology partner for the project will be Nokia, whose private 5G wireless network systems will see use in modernising communications systems, cyber defence and operations. Nokia will also deliver its AirScale radio access equipment and 5G Core Enterprise Solution.
The contract also includes a microwave backhaul product and towers supported by Nokia managed services, as well as NetGuard cyber security products for proactive threat detection and response, and privileged access management.
The technology will enhance communications across all of MLGW’s electric, gas and water services, with the aim of improving data connectivity, resilience and operational efficiency, and provide a secure, scalable and high-performance network designed for critical applications and future mobility needs.
The service is also designed to enable real-time communication and automation across MLGW’s operations, supporting critical applications including automated meter reading, grid monitoring, fault detection and remote operations while laying the foundation for innovations such as connected mobility, voice and video services.
Nokia’s technology will also look to enable secure interoperability with both existing infrastructure and modern internet of things devices, including grid sensors, smart meters, automation systems and field equipment, to ensure continuity while expanding capabilities.
The intended benefits are to enhance power distribution, reduce outages and improve the efficiency of service restoration, and the 5G Network Deployment is regarded by MLGW as a foundational aspect of its grid modernisation initiative.
“We will be able to meet the requirements for a modern electric grid,” said Doug McGowen, president and CEO at MLGW. “We will have fast and reliable communication for grid devices; increased reliability during storms or cyber events that will help us restore power even faster after outages. This enables more automation and smart control operations, and supports future technology like electric vehicles and battery storage.”
Jeff Pittman, head of North America enterprise, mobile networks at Nokia, added: “This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing MLGW’s power grid modernisation, and their commitment to building a smarter, more resilient and future-ready utility infrastructure for the community.”