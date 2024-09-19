Evergy crosses OneLayer Bridge for private LTE network

As part of its mission of being a “forward-thinking” energy provider and looking to maximise the operational efficiency and security of its fast-growing private cellular networks, Evergy has made a strategic investment in a private LTE network device management and zero trust security platform from operational technology (OT) networks firm OneLayer.

Providing electricity to 1.7 million customers in Kansas and Missouri in the US, Evergy said it has invested in a next-gen infrastructure, providing reliable, sustainable, affordable energy that puts its customers first. It said it strives to keep energy costs below inflation by finding ways to work smarter, tap into more affordable energy sources and develop energy-saving tools for customers, communities and local businesses.

Evergy has already embraced Ericsson’s private LTE technology to elevate operational performance, and recently completed a transition from pilot and testing to preparations for a comprehensive roll-out for operational use. As part of the multi-year deal with OneLayer, Evergy will be deploying the Bridge private LTE network service to manage and secure devices in its facilities and across its electricity grid in the US.

“With this widespread roll-out, we needed a way to manage the growing number of OT devices using our private cellular network,” said Evergy wireless engineering and operations manager JJ Stutler.

“We required automation and delegation of various device onboarding steps to different Evergy teams, alongside complete visibility to all devices at all times. OneLayer did all of that, in addition to providing operations and security frameworks for our private LTE networks and connected devices. With OneLayer, Evergy is now better equipped to deliver reliable power to customers and fulfil the potential of its strategic sustainability transformation plan for its customers and stakeholders.”

The Evergy private LTE cellular networks currently use thousands of devices, including internet of things (IoT) sensors, smart meters, OT and other cellular devices. In the next few years, the number of devices is planned to scale to the tens of thousands. The implementation of OneLayer’s platform is projected to result in substantial savings for Evergy in the areas of asset management, operations and network management.

As a player in critical national infrastructure, Evergy requires strict security. The OneLayer offering is said to provide Evergy with end-to-end zero trust security that extends existing security frameworks, established segmentation standards and regulatory requirements to the private LTE domain.

Ridge’s OT/IoT asset discovery and tracking, geofencing, anomaly detection and mitigation functionalities are also attributed with reducing “significantly” Evergy’s attack surface, and enable swift remediation of any potential problems.

OneLayer said its asset management capabilities are able to enhance Evergy’s operational efficiency by automating device onboarding, provisioning, profiling, classifying and activation. It added that its software enables delegating onboarding steps to different teams, enabling Evergy to scale its network effectively by creating autonomy for different Evergy teams, alongside maintaining oversight of what devices are onboarded.

Visibility and tracking of every individual device connected to the network – including non-cellular devices connected via cellular routers – can allow Evergy to assess performance and uptime of devices and routers, conduct supplier comparisons at scale and adjust quality of service dynamically for different groups of devices or situations.

“OneLayer sees Evergy’s team as visionaries, professionals, mission-oriented and focused on their business needs,” said OneLayer CEO Dave Mor.

“OneLayer is here to support Evergy’s journey to success. Our maintenance of strong relationships with private LTE vendors, like Ericsson, and CPE vendors ensures continuous support for upgraded products and enhanced capabilities. This approach allows Evergy to benefit not only from existing efficiencies, but also to stay prepared for evolving challenges and opportunities in the private LTE landscape.”