Private LTE/5G networks reached 6,500 deployments in 2025

Driven by the increasing availability of dedicated spectrum, evolving device ecosystem and a growing number of latency-sensitive enterprise use cases, the private cellular network market is undergoing a transformation. According to research from IoT analyst firm Berg Insight, the market value for private LTE/5G network solutions reached an estimated US$2.4bn in 2025.

The private LTE/5G network market report offered an overview of the private LTE/5G ecosystem, with an analysis of market trends and key developments including an investigation of spectrum availability for private LTE/5G network deployments. It was based on profiles of 43 key private LTE/5G solution providers leading to market forecasts on private LTE/5G network deployments.

Berg said the private LTE/5G network market can be divided into two main segments: enterprise and wide-area networks (WAN). Enterprise networks were seen as being smaller, typically covering areas ranging from single buildings to mid-sized cities. WANs extend across much larger areas, sometimes entire countries, and are typically owned by government organisations or utilities and used for critical communications.

The research calculated that there were a total of 6,500 private LTE/5G networks deployed across the world at the end of 2025, excluding proof-of-concept (PoC) projects. Out of the total market value of US$2.4bn, the enterprise and WAN segments were said to have accounted for US$1.1bn and US$1.3bn.

Berg Insight believes that the market value for private LTE/5G network solutions will grow at a steady pace over the next five years, largely driven by new network deployments. “While the market historically has been mainly supply-driven, it is today increasingly driven by organic demand from end users,” said Melvin Sorum, IoT analyst at Berg Insight.

Said to be growing at a CAGR of 38%, the total market value for private LTE/5G network solutions is forecasted to reach US$12bn in 2030. The analyst added that revenue growth will also be driven by upgrades and expansions of existing networks, as enterprises add new applications and transition from LTE to 5G.

Technologically, Berg said the market was being shaped by trends such as the virtualisation of network functions, the implementation of O-RAN in radio products and the emergence of neutral host network solutions. Other key trends identified that could significantly impact private LTE/5G network adoption include new regulatory changes, major divestments, new product categories and emerging technologies such as Wi-Fi 7 and network slicing, which may serve as either complements or substitutes for private cellular networks depending on the use case.

Looking as to which companies are setting the market, the report cited the major RAN vendors of Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei as all playing significant roles as end-to-end solution providers and are challenged by a number of smaller RAN equipment providers. Berg Insight ranked Nokia as the largest private LTE/5G network solution vendor with around 960 customers and more than 2,000 private network deployments at the end of 2025.

However, the report also highlighted that Nokia announced in November 2025 that it is looking to divest its flagship Nokia DAC solution in favour of focusing more on its other larger segments.

A number of small cell and other RAN equipment providers were also seen as offering competitive LTE/5G radio products and in some cases complete private network offerings, including Airspan Networks, Askey, AW2S, Baicells, Benetel, BLiNQ Networks, Cablefree, Celona, Firecell, GXC, JMA Wireless, Mavenir, Microamp, Samsung Networks, Sercomm, Star Solutions, Telrad, XCOM RAN and ZTE.