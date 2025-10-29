Extreme lands enterprise Wi-Fi 7 wins

Noting that the launch of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Wi-Fi 7-based communications systems has marked a huge next step for connectivity throughout 2025, offering the potential for a communications platform that provides smarter, faster and more secure digital experiences, Extreme Networks has revealed a number of key contracts for such technology at a variety of locations spanning healthcare, education and sports.

As it announced the wins, the provider of AI-powered networking automation systems said that global enterprises across various verticals are adopting Wi-Fi 7 to increase network efficiency, reduce downtime and support the growing demands of modern business applications.

With Wi-Fi 7, Extreme claims it is leading in wireless innovation, introducing access points with dual internet of things (IoT) radios for multi-protocol support, power over Ethernet (PoE) failover for uninterrupted power and always-on encryption for stronger security.

The company also noted that it was the first company of its kind to deliver enterprise-grade and outdoor Wi-Fi 6E access points and have the first standard power grant for outdoor 6 GHz with Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC). All 6 GHz Extreme Wireless APs feature WBA OpenRoaming delivering automated, federated access to eliminate manual logins and insecure networks, enhancing security and productivity, as well as minimising support calls.

It added that its customers were able to gain improved efficiency, reduced downtime and lower power consumption, which cuts operational overheads. Among the customers it said were using Wi-Fi 7 to obtain these gains were Baylor University, Barnsley College, Henry Ford Health, University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Six Flags and multiple NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drilling deeper into the deployments, Extreme said Baylor University selected its Wi-Fi 7 APs to deliver connectivity to support a growing student body and advanced classroom technologies like immersive learning, livestreamed lectures and smart classrooms, as well as athletic and community events in its Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. The Baylor higher education community is said to have gained the speed, reliability and capacity to power next-generation learning, digital innovation and campus life.

In healthcare, organisations such as University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and Henry Ford Health have deployed the Wi-Fi 7 systems in various applications, including the ability to enhance bedside patient access, keep critical medical devices online with real-time data transmission, and support advanced applications such as real-time imaging and secure clinician mobility.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Six Flags Amusement Parks are deploying Wi-Fi 7 to elevate the visitor experience with higher capacity Wi-Fi to power interactive exhibits, mobile ticketing, and AR displays, among other consumer-facing applications.

Six Flags Entertainment chief digital and technology officer Ty Tastepe said: “With … Wi-Fi 7, Six Flags can connect more guests and devices across every corner of the park with faster, more consistent coverage. This enables a seamless digital experience for our guests using the mobile app for navigation, mobile food ordering and digital ticketing.

“The same network also provides real-time management tools for park operations, ride performance and staffing needs, enabling faster decisions that keep lines moving, attractions running and operations optimised throughout the day.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame senior director of information technology Chad Reese added: “Creating memorable guest experiences is at the heart of everything we do. Technology should fuel those moments, not limit them. By upgrading to … Wi-Fi 7, guests enjoy seamless connectivity while our teams gain the network speed and reliability to optimise operations – and performance stays the same whether it’s a typical day at the museum or we’re welcoming thousands of fans during Enshrinement Week. This investment isn’t just about better Wi-Fi, it’s about unlocking a more connected, innovative and unforgettable experience for everyone.”