Midco and Plume partner to ‘revolutionise’ Wi-Fi experience for small businesses
US provider of fibre and fixed wireless technology services teams with SaaS experience platform to launch Wi-Fi 6 solution designed to ensure superior wireless coverage, tailored to the needs of small businesses
Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tend to rely on costly enterprise technology or self-built solutions that can be difficult to administer and soak precious management time. To reduce this overhead, US operator Midco announced that its Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro powered by Plume WorkPass service is now available in all of its markets throughout the US Midwest.
Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro is tailored to meet the connectivity, productivity, and security needs of all small businesses. It comprises a set of cloud-based and AI-powered features, including Plume adaptive Wi-Fi, that is said to bring “unique” operational insights and intelligence to help small business owners enhance productivity and better serve employees and customers.
The new service includes Plume-designed SuperPods with Wi-Fi 6 that are placed according to the size of the business premises and are there to support “superior” wireless coverage. The SuperPods are said to deliver a more optimal, secure and robust Wi-Fi connection, minimising dead zones and increasing wireless capacity to help optimise business productivity.
With the introduction of Business Wi-Fi Pro, Midco and Plume said that business owners, employee and customers can gain access to an array of unique features, powered by the cloud and AI, to elevate their Wi-Fi and connectivity experiences.
These features include reliable, self-optimising adaptive Wi-Fi that is said to reach every corner of the business; the ability to protect data and block threats with AI-based, enterprise-grade security; a concierge feature to control guest networks, security settings and device access; real-time motion awareness; functionality to remotely manage staff 24/7, including the ability to create profiles, set security controls, and monitor individuals’ time at work.
With the solution, small business owners will receive the Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro Mobile app, which is designed to empower them to manage their network and operations through a single control pane. The app includes three built-in Wi-Fi networks – secure, employee and guest – which allows the network to be segmented to provide the appropriate security for sensitive information while providing reliable connectivity for employees and guests.
Business owners also have the ability to access the same features and information from a desktop portal to facilitate easy management, offering an alternative to the mobile app. This gives enough flexibility to ensure that business owners can monitor and control their Wi-Fi networks at any time, according to the two firms.
“One standout feature of Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro is the ability for customers to create a branded Guest Login Portal using the app,” said Midco president Tom McAdaragh. “This personalised portal enhances the guest experience while strengthening the customer’s brand, leaving a lasting impression on business customers.”
Niall Robinson, head of sales for the Americas at Plume added: “We’re delighted to partner with Midco to bring a purpose-built solution that allows small business owners to focus on the operational needs of their businesses, enhance productivity, and better serve employees and customers.”
