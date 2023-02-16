Virgin Media O2 makes deal for small business broadband customers

Noting that the importance of “great” connectivity to small businesses cannot be overstated, Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced it is boosting upload speeds for free across its business broadband service for all existing customers.

As it made its offer, VMO2 quoted survey data from UK comms regulator Ofcom revealing that a third of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with broadband connection think such connectivity has become even more important since the start of the pandemic.

It added that small businesses are a valuable asset to the UK economy and that at the start of 2022, such firms accounted for three-fifths of employment and half the turnover of the private sector. Furthermore, as connectivity underpins the majority of SMEs’ operations, VMO2 stressed that it was imperative they are provided with a reliable and fast connection to improve the foundation of their business from the customer to employee experience.

The deal will see Virgin Media O2 customers with Voom 600, Voom 800 and Gig 1 packages enjoy faster upload speeds, enabling them, said the operator, to spend more time on what really matters to their business. Both new and existing customers are said to now be able to enjoy 10:1 download to upload ratio speeds across all Voom packages, enabling them to access files even quicker and increase business productivity and efficiency. New customers can experience faster upload speeds when they become a small business customer.

VMO2 highlighted independent British watch manufacturer The Camden Watch Company as one of its small business customers which stand to benefit from the new offer. Perceived small tasks such as powering in-store point-of-sale terminals, uploading imagery and video to websites, and connecting with customers online are greatly improved with enhanced speeds and a reliable connection, supporting a seamless customer experience and building brand loyalty.

“Quick response times and reactiveness are key aspects of running a small business, so it’s crucial we have a connection we can rely on,” said Anneke Short, co-founder and designer at The Camden Watch Company.

“Virgin Media O2’s speed boost will give us more time to work on new projects and products for our customers, rather than waiting for files to be uploaded or downloaded. The speed boost being free allows us to enjoy the benefits without the expense, especially at a time where every penny counts. We’re looking forward to being able to share our video content faster, sharing behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and new launches with our customers bringing them closer to our brand and encouraging them to become more involved.”

Chris Holmes, director of Soho at Virgin Media O2, added: “For small businesses, every second truly matters, and by boosting our small business customers’ upload speeds for free we can help make their lives easier without the expensive price tag.

“Our customers, such as The Camden Watch Company, depend on speed and reliability to serve and interact their own customers, which is why we’re proud to further enhance our offering and deliver on our promise to speed up the UK’s broadband.”