Virgin Media brings gigabit broadband to O2 arena

With the ambition of making the iconic London arena, formerly the Millennium Dome, the best-connected venue in the UK, broadband provider Virgin Media is to open an experiential studio space at The O2.

The O2 deployment comes amid a spate of launches of enhanced wireless communications systems in major sporting arenas such as Anfield, Old Trafford and the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Taking advantage of its partnership with mobile operator O2, Virgin Media said the deal would see it provide “new and unforgettable” experiences, as well as special offers for activities at The O2 through Priority, which is now available to all Virgin Media and O2 customers.

As part of Virgin Media O2’s vision, the company’s gigabit broadband network is set to be installed imminently, which will allow visitors to share and upload their moments faster online. O2’s 5G mobile network is already available inside the venue.

As part of the new arrangement, Virgin Media plans to bring innovative connected experiences for fans and its customers at its experiential studio space, where it will showcase its suite of entertainment products and services to the millions of people who visit the venue every year. It plans to open its doors to the space this summer, with a key focus on Stream, its new broadband-based online video platform that offers customers a new way to bring together their favourite TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions in one place.

Later in 2022, Virgin Media will open what it claims will be a “UK-leading” gaming space where visitors will be able to play a range of games on the latest consoles and platforms, and access exclusive game titles, esports competitions and industry events.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring Virgin Media and O2 together under the same roof at The O2. Virgin Media will create an enhanced connected experience for visitors, with gigabit broadband available so that it will become seamless to share unforgettable moments online,” said Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2.

“We’ll launch a market-leading gaming experience this autumn and we’re delighted Priority is now available to all Virgin Media and O2 customers at The O2. This includes Priority Tickets, where our customers get exclusive access to shows in The O2 arena and indigo at The O2, 48 hours before general release.”

O2 is celebrating 15 successful years of naming rights at the venue as a result of a 2005 partnership deal brokered by AEG Global Partnership. The company’s executive vice-president, Paul Samuels, said: “The O2 and O2 have been in close partnership since our doors opened in 2007, and together we have welcomed over 100 million people and hosted over 3,000 events at the world’s most popular entertainment venue.

“Now, as we celebrate 15 successful years of the venue, we are delighted to mark this moment and welcome Virgin Media to the AEG family and celebrate the launch of Virgin Media at The O2. Their plans to make The O2 the most connected venue in the country through Virgin Media O2’s gigabit broadband network will further elevate the fan experience and place The O2 at the forefront of technological advancements.

“We look forward to continuing to build on an already successful partnership in this next chapter with Virgin Media O2, and can’t wait to bring new and unique experiences from the worlds of gaming and experiences to The O2’s visitors very soon.”