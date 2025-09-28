Boldyn Networks enhances 5G fan experience at AO Arena

One of the key requirements for modern sports arenas is to offer fans advanced connectivity experiences, especially as they increasingly double up as entertainment venues, and to that end, the AO Arena Manchester has rolled out a neutral host 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) from Boldyn Networks.

Opened in 1995 and managed and operated by Legends Global, the AO Arena Manchester is one of the busiest venues in the world and the largest indoor sporting arena in Europe. The 23,000-capacity venue attracts more than 1.2 million visitors each year. It has hosted some of the biggest names in live entertainment, including U2, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Pavarotti and the record-breaking residency by local comedian Peter Kay.

Recent insights on the impact of connectivity on fan experiences revealed that 87% of event-goers now post to social media during shows, while 77% use digital ticketing to access events.

Boldyn believes its next-generation infrastructure ensures fans can fully engage in the moment, both in-person and online, without missing a beat. With the new connectivity solution in place, the provider said fans at the AO Arena can expect improved venue accessibility, the availability of fast mobile ordering of food and drinks, ultra-HD livestreaming at four times the current speed, and a reliable connection that ensures they can stay connected throughout the event.

The neutral host 5G DAS solution at AO Arena Manchester supports all UK mobile operators and is claimed to ensure consistent, high-performance coverage for every fan, staff member and vendor. The shared infrastructure model is said to enable “seamless” digital engagement and operational efficiency across some of the world’s busiest entertainment environments.

Virgin Media O2 customers will be the first to benefit from the connectivity upgrade at the AO Arena, which will host the likes of Katy Perry, Bastille and Lorde over the coming weeks. In addition, Boldyn is confident that it is laying the groundwork for all UK mobile operators to provide uninterrupted, high-speed 5G coverage at the venue.

“We’re proud to partner with Legends Global to build the most interconnected sports and entertainment venues around the world. Advanced 5G connectivity infrastructure is empowering fans and venue staff alike to access next‑gen digital services, and we’re supporting all UK mobile operators in delivering on that ambition,” said Paul Osborne, chief commercial officer for the UK and Ireland at Boldyn Networks.

“Our deployments continue to demonstrate the power of shared infrastructure, and we’re thrilled to be working with O2 to elevate the connected experience for its customers at this iconic UK venue,” he added.

Robert Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at O2, said delivering unique live experiences was a huge part of the mobile network provider’s identity. “Wherever our customers go, we’re committed to providing an exceptional, reliable mobile experience that lets them share highlights of the event and stay connected in the busiest locations,” he added. “Given our heritage in live entertainment, it makes sense that our customers would be the first to benefit from seamless connectivity at AO Arena Manchester.”

The network roll-out at AO Arena Manchester builds on Boldyn’s ongoing partnership with Legends Global, and follows recent deployments at other major venues, including the First Direct Arena in Leeds, the Cowtown Coliseum in Texas and the Cantu Arena in Italy. It marks another step in Boldyn and Legends Global’s mission to redefine fan connectivity experiences worldwide.