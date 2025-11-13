10 World Trade office tower boosts connectivity with indoor 5G solution

Establishing what it says is a scalable model for multi-operator connectivity that enhances enterprise operations, improves tenant experience and supports critical safety communications in large commercial and mixed-use properties, Ericsson – working with Boston Global Investors (BGI) and Aspen Venue Partners (Aspen) – has deployed its Enterprise 5G Coverage solution at Boston’s 10 World Trade.

Described as a landmark commercial development in the city’s Seaport District, 10 World Trade has the stated mission of aiming to “empower, connect and inspire those who are shaping the future by leading the way in health, wellness and environmentally sustainable, human-centred design.”

According to BGI, 10 World Trade was designed to “embody commitment to excellence and sustainability”, combining “premium design with intelligent digital infrastructure”. Working with Aspen on a connectivity infrastructure, BGI evaluated multiple distributed antenna and radio systems before selecting Ericsson’s Radio Dot System as the foundation for its next-generation neutral host wireless environment.

“10 World Trade is a true landmark at the intersection of innovation and design. Every aspect of the building was thoughtfully crafted to elevate the human experience, from its architectural presence to the technology embedded within,” said John Hynes, CEO of Boston Global Investors. “Ericsson’s Radio Dot System aligns seamlessly with our vision, delivering reliable, high-performance connectivity that meets the needs of today’s tenants, and positions the building to adapt to tomorrow’s demands.”

The enterprise connectivity system is said to be engineered to enable multiple operators to share radio infrastructure and reduce complexity for 10 World Trade without sacrificing performance. The distributed radio system uses small cells to deliver high-capacity 5G coverage indoors. With a compact form factor, radio diversity and multi-operator functionality, the system supports a range of spectrum bands, including CBRS in the US, and is said to scale across large venues without the cost or complexity of traditional distributed antenna systems (DAS).

“At 10 World Trade, our goal was to deliver a future-ready connectivity solution that meets the demands of today’s enterprise tenants while anticipating tomorrow’s digital needs. Ericsson’s Radio Dot System stood out for its carrier-grade performance, scalability and proven reliability across multi-operator environments,” remarked Luis Gonzalez, managing partner at Aspen Venue Partners.

“As strategic advisors to BGI, we prioritised a solution that could support high device density, enable advanced use cases like private 5G and network slicing, and minimise operational risk. Ericsson’s deep relationships with US carriers and their collaborative approach made them the ideal partner to help us realise this vision.”

In addition, Ericsson noted that unlike conventional in-building coverage models, a neutral host approach allows multiple operators to share a radio access network while using their own spectrum and connecting back to their macro networks. This model, it said, ensures quality of service, simplifies installation, reduces energy consumption and maintenance costs, and accelerates time to service for mobile operators and building owners alike. For users, it ensures consistent coverage and performance, making connectivity an essential part of everyday operations.

Ericsson was confident that by embedding small cell neutral 5G infrastructure into its core design, 10 World Trade demonstrates how next-generation connectivity can be seamlessly integrated into commercial real estate from day one. This deployment provides a scalable foundation to expand tenant use cases when dedicated business-critical connectivity is required. Infrastructure is in place to support both private 5G and network slicing, enabling tenants to meet evolving digital demands without major infrastructure investments.