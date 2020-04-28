Ericsson scores further 5G RAN win with True Corporation Thailand

Building on what has been a solid start to 2020 for the Swedish comms tech giant with its 5G technology, Ericsson has been selected by Thai communications service provider True Corporation as a 5G radio access network (RAN) supplier for part of its national 5G network.

Starting as a fixed-line communications company in 1990, True Corporation claims to have revolutionised total communications in its local market, being first to offer ADSL and cable internet in 2001. The following year, it officially offered a mobile service for wireless communications, and in 2006, it introduced a pay-TV service.

The company said it achieved a major milestone in 2011 when it delivered what it called the best 3G network in Thailand, and later introduced fibre communications. It was also the first in the country to provide 4G services.

Now, in a major extension of its business, True is to deploy products and services from the Ericsson Radio System to enable it to operate 5G on 700MHz (low-band), 2.6GHz (mid-band) and 26GHz (high-band) frequencies in the north, central-west and upper south regions of Thailand.

The Ericsson Radio System deployment is part of True’s ambition to enable smooth, fast and cost-effective evolution of a 5G network, allowing it to launch the wireless technology and grow 5G coverage fast, notwithstanding the scale and complexity.

Ericsson Radio System is designed to help communications service providers reduce the cost per gigabyte for their mobile broadband business and enable industry digitisation for growth.

Ericsson’s selection by True follows successful 5G test bed and technology showcases jointly organised by the companies in multiple locations in Thailand. The two firms have worked together since 2017 to demonstrate the benefits of 5G for Thai consumers and enterprises.

The deployment includes active antenna products to support beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. In addition, True will benefit from increased system capacity and improved 5G user experience through 4G/5G dual connectivity and LTE-New Radio downlink data aggregation functions. Following the selection of Ericsson as a 5G supplier, technology roll-out has already got underway.

Commenting on the deployment, Vichaow Rakphongphairoj, executive vice-chairman of True Corporation’s executive committee, said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Ericsson to undertake our 5G network project for three regions.”

Nadine Allen, president of Ericsson Thailand, added: “With its higher reliability and speeds, coupled with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will have a significant impact on both industries and consumers in Thailand.”