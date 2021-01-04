Ericsson to power DTAC 5G network in Thailand

The Bangkok Metropolitan area, the Thai central plains and the country’s eastern economic and industrial region are set to be served by a 5G network from provider DTAC, powered by radio access network (RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

The operator was established as a limited company in August 1989 and since it decided on its strategy to offer next-generation networks has prided itself as having the most advanced operator in Thailand for 5G network readiness. It began a programme to revitalise its offer in 2019, using personalisation to make its offers more relevant to a demanding marketplace.

DTAC is set to deploy its 5G network in the 700MHz spectrum band to expand coverage and capacity nationwide, as part of its strategy to bring fast 5G and 4G to all customers. DTAC said that whether through gaming, streaming, innovation or smart-living developments, mobile subscribers, enterprises, industries and municipalities in Thailand were set to benefit from the highspeed, low latency and high data capacity of 5G.

“DTAC sets the priority on bringing high-speed internet service to all of our customers. We never stop and are speeding up the development of our nationwide 4G and 5G networks,” remarked DTAC chief technology officer Prathet Tankuranun.

“The latter is being deployed on the low-band 700MHz, which will enhance our network efficiency across Thailand, particularly the high-density downtown areas with high-rise buildings,” added Tankuranun. “Our customers can experience better and better services from our restless efforts to roll out networks through utilising Massive MIMO technology to increase the upload and download speed by three times. We connect everyone to every important thing in life.”

Ericsson has been DTAC’s managed services partner since January 2020, through the deployment of its operation engine to provide artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data-driven and customer-centric managed network operations.

The 5G deal is the latest stage in the partnership between Ericsson and DTAC which already spans 3G, 4G and managed services. It will see the operator deploy, among other services, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing which will see use in enabling DTAC to dynamically share 4G and 5G traffic to support what he telecommunications equipment provider claims will be a smooth, fast and cost-effective transition to 5G. Ericsson added that its radio products and solutions portfolio will also deliver energy efficiency and power consumption benefits to DTAC.

“5G will play a critical role in accelerating the digitisation of the economy and stimulating next-generation innovation for consumers and enterprises in Thailand,” said Nadine Allen, head of Ericsson Thailand.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with DTAC for 5G deployment in Thailand. Our 5G RAN technology leadership will enhance DTAC’s ambitions to deliver the benefits of 5G for consumers and enterprises in Thailand. Based on our technology leadership and experience with 5G deployments across the globe, we are in a good position to support Thailand on its 5G journey.”

Ericsson currently has 123 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique communications service providers globally, including 77 live commercial 5G networks.