eero reveals Communities spirit for indoor connectivity

To address the needs of people living in multi-dwelling units (MDUs), such as apartment and condo buildings, tech firm eero has launched eero for Communities to make Wi-Fi fast, reliable and secure for managed properties.

According to Parks Associates research, 31% of the US population resides in MDUs, and with new apartment construction continuing to grow, up 24.1% as of February 2023, internet service providers (ISPs) and property managers need a solution that can address the unique connectivity challenges these types of buildings present to dwelling populations for whom reliable connectivity is a necessity.

Working with ISPs around the world, eero said it was focused on improving connectivity for customers, solving their biggest challenges – which can range from interference from neighbouring networks to having to send a technician every time a new resident moves in – and meeting their evolving needs.

Described as a purpose-built network management tool for managed properties, eero for Communities is said to make it easy to deploy and manage eero mesh Wi-Fi for residents. By installing eero devices – such as a new class of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE), eero PoE 6 and eero PoE Gateway – with built-in management software, eero said property managers could “seamlessly” deliver a “world-class” Wi-Fi experience to residents.

Moreover, residents are said to be able to customise their private Wi-Fi network within minutes of moving in, eliminating the hassle of scheduling technician appointments or purchasing and setting up equipment. Residents can set their own Wi-Fi network name and password; create profiles to protect from inappropriate content; block ads; and fully manage their network using the eero app.

They are also said to be able to benefit from reduced Wi-Fi interference throughout their building with firmware capabilities and automatic channel selection (ACS) technology that automatically senses dense radio frequencies – environments common in MDUs – and adjusts performance to ensure optimal channels and transmit power for each network. Residents can also add optional eero Secure features to their account to access advanced online security features, VPN access and eero Internet Backup.

Owners can also deliver smart building experiences through a dedicated property-wide internet of thing (IoT) network for property-owned IoT devices such as thermostats, sensors and door locks. Property owners and residents can also obtain automatic over-the-air updates that bring the latest eero features, while also helping to keep their network secure. Later in 2023, they will also be able to onboard and assist residents with Wi-Fi needs through a single, centralised dashboard.

In addition, the product is intended to allow ISPs to deploy quickly and efficiently to MDUs with proactive network management, simplified customer support and lower costs. They are said to be able to streamline customer onboarding with Service Left in Place (SLIP), which allows them to leave the hardware in the unit, reducing operational costs, truck rolls, and on-site technician time each time a resident moves.

“We are committed to delivering a seamless internet experience. eero for Communities enables our customers to easily connect to our blazing-fast fibre internet when they move into an apartment or condo,” said Scott Buehrle, vice-president of multi-family solutions at Frontier communications. “This means they can start streaming, gaming, learning and more as soon as they settle into their new home, without time wasted.”