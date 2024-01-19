Telcom installs 10Gbps full-fibre for £400m Manchester office development

Dedicated business connectivity provider Telcom will be a strategic partner to deliver its Preconnect connected building solution for the commercial office space at St Michael’s Manchester, a £400m mixed-use development.

A long-term project by development company of ex-Manchester United footballer and pundit Gary Neville, Relentless Developments and other partners, St Michael’s combines nine floors of office space with a five-star hotel, 217 luxury apartments, and a new public square.

No. 1 St Michael’s, the £150m first phase of the development, will complete in 2024, and is expected to be Manchester’s first fully net-zero carbon commercial development in operation and delivery. No. 2 St Michael’s – a £250m, 41-storey tower – will house a 162-bed five-star W Hotel, W Residences and 75,000ft2 of office space. The second phase is expected to be completed in 2027.

The project has been described by councillor Bev Craig, leader of Manchester Council, as “a defining regeneration project for our city centre”.

Telcom was selected as a key strategic partner, with property consultants Zerum, to supply No. 1 St Michael’s with the Preconnect connected buildings solution. It said this will ensure commercial office tenants have access to fast and reliable full-fibre dedicated business internet up to 10Gbps that’s up and running within 24 hours.

Installed throughout the office space and up to the roof-top restaurant where Japanese-Peruvian restaurant brand, Chotto Matte, will be located, Preconnect will deliver connectivity with symmetrical speeds up to 10Gbps. This will be delivered on Telcom’s own fibre and rooftop wireless network across Manchester. The firm also guarantees 100% uptime for businesses with a backup connection in place.

“We are immensely proud to be a part of the St Michael’s development. As a Mancunian-born company, Telcom couldn’t be more humbled or thrilled to be contributing to the revitalisation and development of our city’s historic centre,” commented Steven Calder, head of connected buildings at Telcom.

“Preconnect…will give tenants an unparalleled connection experience by getting them connected to 10Gbps full fibre internet in as little as 24 hours. What’s more is that there’s absolutely no cost to the building owner or management company for the upfront installation and ongoing management.

“We look forward to working with Relentless Development, their partners, and the future tenants of St Michael’s to provide seamless, full fibre internet connectivity in support of their business objectives.”

Relentless Development’s co-director Anthony Kilbride added: “St Michael’s is a highly ambitious development set to transform this critical, yet underused, area of Manchester into a world-class destination for work, stay and play.

“We wouldn’t be able to achieve our pioneering vision for the scheme without collaborating with forward-thinking partners like Telcom, who are game changers in their own sector. Delivering hyperfast, reliable and convenient connectivity for our commercial tenants is going to play a big part in making St Michael’s one of the most sustainable and smart spaces in the UK.”