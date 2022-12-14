Truespeed targets in-building connectivity with new router, Mesh Wi-Fi

Just weeks ago, Truespeed announced a £22m investment that saw 12 areas added to its gigabit broadband network. Now, boosting the capability of its offering further, the Bath-based UK altnet has inked a partnership with Linksys, a market leader in wireless connectivity for homes and businesses, to make a step change in its Wi-Fi technology.

With a new range of Wi-Fi 6 routers, Truespeed said customers could now enjoy “dramatically” improved Wi-Fi performance, alongside added benefits including parental and device control to safeguard children’s online activity 24/7, guest Wi-Fi for up to 50 people, and the ability to change Wi-Fi name and password through a convenient app.

Business Wi-Fi networking solutions firm Linksys first entered the UK market with its Wi-Fi 6 mesh wireless products in September 2022, seeing quality of Wi-Fi coverage as a key selling point for partner UK full-fibre gigabit broadband internet service providers (ISPs).

Outlining the reasons for its launch, the company said the UK broadband market’s evolution had gained pace in recent years, with altnets seeking to provide ultrafast broadband to millions of homes in a race against established ISPs to lay fibre to the home. Linksys said, going forward, it would partner with ISPs to provide robust, secure routers and mesh systems capable of providing fast, whole-home coverage.

Linksys claims to be the first to market with a Wi-Fi 6 solution. Its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E mesh products are designed to be offered in dual-band or tri-band and give consumers the flexibility to configure networks across the home, delivering four times faster speeds compared with Wi-Fi 5 products.

Each Wi-Fi router is sold in a range of bundles (1, 2 or 3+ pack solutions) and Wi-Fi networks can be set up and managed via an app. Each device is connected to its own personal node, which functions as a router. Coverage can be expanded by adding more nodes.

In its deployment of the enhanced technology, Truespeed is offering a Mesh Wi-Fi solution which enables customers to add up to three additional Mesh units and extend their Wi-Fi network across a whole internal environment for “seamless, interruption-free” internet use.

“We’re passionate about providing our customers with the very best connectivity and we’re thrilled to have launched our new Wi-Fi 6 router and Mesh Wi-Fi solution,” commented Truespeed CEO James Lowther.

“This enables customers to experience the power of ultrafast full-fibre broadband all around their house and eliminate Wi-Fi blackspots. Linksys is the perfect partner as it not only offers excellent Wi-Fi performance, but it also enables customers to control their experience from an easy-to-use app,” he added.

Albert Farag, vice-president of Europe and global ISP at Linksys, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Truespeed to bring premium Wi-Fi solutions that deliver best-in-class customer experiences in the home. We’re confident our solutions will be a great addition to the Truespeed fibre infrastructure and are pleased to be contributing to the advancement of reliable Wi-Fi accessibility across the UK.”