famveldman - stock.adobe.com
Truespeed targets in-building connectivity with new router, Mesh Wi-Fi
Gigabit broadband provider Truespeed switches focus from delivering high-speed connectivity to building and to around them, striking partnership with provider of wireless connectivity devices for homes and businesses
Just weeks ago, Truespeed announced a £22m investment that saw 12 areas added to its gigabit broadband network. Now, boosting the capability of its offering further, the Bath-based UK altnet has inked a partnership with Linksys, a market leader in wireless connectivity for homes and businesses, to make a step change in its Wi-Fi technology.
With a new range of Wi-Fi 6 routers, Truespeed said customers could now enjoy “dramatically” improved Wi-Fi performance, alongside added benefits including parental and device control to safeguard children’s online activity 24/7, guest Wi-Fi for up to 50 people, and the ability to change Wi-Fi name and password through a convenient app.
Business Wi-Fi networking solutions firm Linksys first entered the UK market with its Wi-Fi 6 mesh wireless products in September 2022, seeing quality of Wi-Fi coverage as a key selling point for partner UK full-fibre gigabit broadband internet service providers (ISPs).
Outlining the reasons for its launch, the company said the UK broadband market’s evolution had gained pace in recent years, with altnets seeking to provide ultrafast broadband to millions of homes in a race against established ISPs to lay fibre to the home. Linksys said, going forward, it would partner with ISPs to provide robust, secure routers and mesh systems capable of providing fast, whole-home coverage.
Linksys claims to be the first to market with a Wi-Fi 6 solution. Its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E mesh products are designed to be offered in dual-band or tri-band and give consumers the flexibility to configure networks across the home, delivering four times faster speeds compared with Wi-Fi 5 products.
Each Wi-Fi router is sold in a range of bundles (1, 2 or 3+ pack solutions) and Wi-Fi networks can be set up and managed via an app. Each device is connected to its own personal node, which functions as a router. Coverage can be expanded by adding more nodes.
In its deployment of the enhanced technology, Truespeed is offering a Mesh Wi-Fi solution which enables customers to add up to three additional Mesh units and extend their Wi-Fi network across a whole internal environment for “seamless, interruption-free” internet use.
“We’re passionate about providing our customers with the very best connectivity and we’re thrilled to have launched our new Wi-Fi 6 router and Mesh Wi-Fi solution,” commented Truespeed CEO James Lowther.
“This enables customers to experience the power of ultrafast full-fibre broadband all around their house and eliminate Wi-Fi blackspots. Linksys is the perfect partner as it not only offers excellent Wi-Fi performance, but it also enables customers to control their experience from an easy-to-use app,” he added.
Albert Farag, vice-president of Europe and global ISP at Linksys, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Truespeed to bring premium Wi-Fi solutions that deliver best-in-class customer experiences in the home. We’re confident our solutions will be a great addition to the Truespeed fibre infrastructure and are pleased to be contributing to the advancement of reliable Wi-Fi accessibility across the UK.”
Read more about Wi-Fi 6E
- Wi-Fi Alliance insists that recent new product availability and large-scale deployments from its members demonstrate readiness of Wi-Fi 6E standard and underscores need for entire 6GHz spectrum
- WBA unveils ‘world-first’ combination of Wi-Fi 6E, OpenRoaming in trial of combined wireless technologies at Polytechnic Institute of Viseu said to showcase the future of higher education, including 8K video and interactive experiences in classrooms.
- Telecom Infra Project hits new milestone as wireless operator Boingo Wireless claims commercial use first with open source software for Wi-Fi 6E to streamline network deployments.
- Wi-Fi 6E market set to flourish in next two years thanks to innovation and prospect of greatly improved throughput and latency rate with enterprise Wi-Fi 6E access points to more than treble.