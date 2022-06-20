Huawei unveils new in-home Mesh Wi-Fi solutions

With hybrid working now firmly established as the de facto mode of operation, Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced a move to further expand its mesh router product portfolio with a device that the company claims is perfect for large households that demand high-speed, reliable and secure internet connectivity for remote working.

Available in two packs, the new Huawei smart mesh routers are designed to provide Wi-Fi 6 Plus connection speeds for up to 250 devices within 6,000ft2. It has eight high-performance signal amplifiers, each dedicated to processing a specific frequency range, enabling a single unit of Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 to provide Wi-Fi coverage to 3,000ft2 with also the possibility of connecting two smart routers to form the signal coverage for the full mesh network that provides to an area measuring 6,000ft2. As it is designed for large premises, the Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 can support as many as 250 concurrently connected devices.

The routers also support AX6600 Tri-Band, Huawei WiFi Mesh 7, enabling eight streams for a theoretical maximum speed up to 6,600Mbps, which Huawei says makes smooth streaming of 8K media a possibility. This comprises 5GHz-high band delivering data transmission speeds up to 4,804Mbps, 5GHz-low band supporting up to 1201Mbps and the 2.4GHz channel for speeds up to 574Mbps.

Load-balancing technologies divert traffic on the high-speed channel to other frequency ranges to prevent network congestion. For the best user experience, mobile phones by default enjoy preferential treatment as they get priority on the 5GHz-high band for enhanced connection stability and signal reception.

4K QAM and 4x4 MIMO capability allows phones to tap into the 5G-high band for high-speed internet connectivity, while embedded roaming technologies are designed to keep roaming switchover latency as low as 50ms. This, says Huawei, will provide users with the freedom to move about at home with their connected devices without sacrificing network quality.

The Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 also comes with four adaptive Gigabit WAN/LAN ports, so users can plug their WAN and LAN Ethernet cables to any of the ports during the setup process.

The new smart mesh router also supports HarmonyOS Mesh+, which includes a range of networking solutions to ensure top Wi-Fi 6 Plus mesh performance for all users. Setup is said to be simple, requiring a few steps to establish the home network, and with One-Touch Connect, users can connect NFC-enabled Android smartphones to the mesh network securely with a single tap.

HarmonyOS Mesh+ support is also said to allow users to take full advantage of the high theoretical speed by maximising bandwidth utilisation and throughput. According to Huawei lab data, this provides a network efficiency boost of 17%.

For network management, users can use tools available on the compatible Huawei AI Life App to visualise coverage and self-diagnosis network issues. Privacy and security are safeguarded by the Huawei HomeSec security system that supports the latest encryption standards to protect users against malicious attacks.

It also adopts the latest WPA3 authentication and encryption standard to provide added protection for connected devices and offers protection from malicious attacks and viruses through anti-brute force and LAN Firewall.

Coming in two packs, the Huawei WiFi Mesh 7 is now available from the Huawei Store priced at £329.99.