Linksys lines up deals with UK gigabit ISPs for Wi-Fi 6 mesh solutions

The rocketing UK gigabit fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband market has been marked with intense competition that has seen internet service providers (ISPs) battle to gain a competitive edge, and this battle has now entered the home.

Seeing quality of Wi-Fi coverage as a key selling point and tapping into what it sees is a clear opportunity, Linksys has launched a suite of Wi-Fi 6 products to ISPs in the UK.

Outlining the reasons for its launch, the networking hardware solutions provider said the UK broadband market’s evolution has gained pace significantly in recent years, with altnets seeking to provide ultrafast broadband to millions of homes in a race against established ISPs to lay fibre to the home. Linksys is partnering with ISPs to provide what it claims will be robust, secure routers and mesh systems capable of providing fast, whole-home coverage.

Given the pace of growth, Linksys is increasing its emphasis on working directly with ISPs to complement its global service provider business. It believes companies are currently transitioning from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, due to its better throughput and latency, lower susceptibility to interference and its ability to allow mobile battery-powered devices to make more efficient use of battery life.

Linksys claims to be the first to market with a Wi-Fi 6 solution and says it is continuing innovation with its Wi-Fi 6 and 6E mesh products that can be offered in dual-band or tri-band and give consumers the flexibility to configure networks across the home.

Linksys said its Wi-Fi 6 routers allow customers to enjoy four times faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5. Each Wi-Fi router is sold in a range of bundles (1, 2 or 3+ pack solutions) and users can use an app to set up and manage their Wi-Fi. Each device is connected to its own personal node, which functions as a router. Coverage can be expanded by adding more nodes.

Linksys is working with UK ISPs such as Community Fibre, Hey! Broadband, UpFibre, Airband and Connect Fibre, among others, to help them stand apart from the competition and expand connectivity across the UK.

“The UK broadband market is more fiercely contested than ever, with altnet providers hastening their broadband roll-outs due to the unprecedented demand for connectivity brought about by the pandemic,” said Albert Farag, vice-president of Europe and global ISP at Linksys.

“These altnets are quickly changing the dynamics of the market and bringing fibre to the homes of millions around the UK, but they require a partner that can ensure gigabit fibre is mirrored with quality in-building Wi-Fi that delivers reliable, secure and widespread coverage.”

The Community Fibre network offers up to 3Gbps to residential homes and 10Gbps for businesses. It recently announced an offer over its 100% full-fibre network to provide businesses with more broadband choice than ever before, with connections of up to 10Gbps.

Claiming to be the UK capital’s fastest-growing full-fibre provider, the provider announced in May 2022 that it had passed a milestone which demonstrated its commitment to offering 2.2 million homes and businesses its full-fibre, multi-gigabit-capable broadband by the end of 2024.

“Extending our 100% full-fibre network reach to homes across London is paramount, as is providing fast and secure broadband connections to households. Our partnership with Linksys ensures that we can continue to deliver London’s fastest and best value broadband,” said Community Fibre’s chief operating officer, Neil Heffernan.