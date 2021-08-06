Vodafone claims UK first with voice-integrated Wi-Fi booster with Alexa built-in

Vodafone UK has enhanced its Pro Broadband package with a new Alexa integrated Wi-Fi booster.

Launched in March 2021, the Pro Broadband service is designed to offer comprehensive wireless connectivity around the home and reinforce Vodafone’s aim to take a greater share of the UK broadband market as it pivots away from being a mobile-only operator.

Vodafone says Pro Broadband is aligned for the new reality of working, living and playing at home, noting how much UK home broadband users have dramatically changed the way they use services due to the demands of home working. The company said home broadband and Wi-Fi has become an even more critical service, so it has listened to customers and developed a product that it claims will meet their needs.

Features include broadband backup, which is designed to provide what Vodafone claims is an “unbreakable” internet connection, with the router automatically using Vodafone’s 4G mobile network if the fixed-line connection goes down.

The enhanced service, Vodafone Pro Broadband with Alexa built-in, will offer customers all the existing features of Pro Broadband as well as a UK broadband first with a Super Wi-Fi Plus booster with Alexa built-in, hybrid 4G broadband backup and dedicated Wi-Fi Xpert support.

The supplier’s new booster includes Alexa voice integration – enabling households to listen to set reminders and activate internet downtime, among other features – and also supplies whole-home coverage for any household, with plug-and-play setup and a smart connection via the Vodafone Home Broadband app.

A Wi-Fi guarantee assures delivery of Wi-Fi signal into every room of the house by using boosters to reach black spots. Customers who are not satisfied with their home Wi-Fi coverage will be offered the opportunity to leave their contract fee-free. A dedicated team of highly trained broadband and Wi-Fi engineers will proactively monitor and fix customers’ issues.

Vodafone has also confirmed that customers will get upgraded for free to full-fibre (FTTP) broadband as soon as it rolls out in their street. If this is already available at home, customers will be offered fibre broadband packages with average speeds of up to 900Mbps.

“We launched Vodafone Pro Broadband earlier this year to provide customers unbreakable broadband at an unbeatable price,” said Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK. “Now we’re going one step further by adding this incredible unique Alexa-integrated broadband service, bringing the latest technology into our customers’ homes, making family life even easier.”