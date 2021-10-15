Vodafone aims for SoHo with business broadband package

In the latest part of its programme to address the specialised connectivity needs of the small business community, Vodafone has launched Business Broadband Pro, a broadband and Wi-Fi service designed for small office and home office (SoHo) business customers with 1-9 employees.

Large elements of the SoHo community have traditionally bought technology and services from what has generally been regarded as retail channels. Yet the communications needs of such companies, like other much larger concerns, have been made more important since the onset of Covid and the acceleration of hybrid working.

Vodafone has run a number of programmes designed to help small business since the start of the pandemic. In the early days, it implemented a new policy for those small businesses it considered most at risk in its supply chain to ensure that, for the next six months, all new orders would be paid in 15 days.

The operator also provided financial support to small businesses struggling with bill repayments, including a six-month payment plan to spread the cost of their mobile services, and a guarantee that businesses would not lose Vodafone services as a result of late payments.

These offers came at what the firm said was a crossroads for all UK business as the lockdown conditions were eased and many considered a return to work. Vodafone noted in May 2021 that the current blurred lines between work and home life would become increasingly blurred, with many home workers wanting to preserve their new way or working.

Vodafone has said the offering will provide small businesses with a cost effective, fast, reliable and secure broadband service so that they can stay connected and in control.

It is available to SoHo businesses with 1-9 employees and features broadband with average speeds of 35Mbps and 63Mbps, with a 4G network back-up capability which automatically keeps businesses connected should Wi-Fi connectivity be lost. By automatically switching to 4G mobile network if there are connection problems, Vodafone guarantees the internet connection stays up and running.

Business Broadband Pro is also designed to ensure that employees can work in any and every part of their office with reliable mesh Wi-Fi coverage in every corner of the office.

Businesses will no longer have to struggle with uneven Wi-Fi speeds and reliability. Super-Wi-Fi extenders connect to Vodafone Business routers, with no additional passwords or networks required. With intelligent Wi-Fi, traffic is routed to avoid congestion, buffering and loss of connection. Customers who have any issues with coverage will be provided with up to two more extenders at no extra cost.

The deal will also see Vodafone provides Business Pro customers with proactive round the clock monitoring by a dedicated team of UK-based engineers who Vodafone assures would resolve any technical issues should they arise.

With superfast speeds, expert technical support and reliable connectivity, Vodafone claims Business Broadband Pro has everything small businesses need to stay connected and boost their productivity.

“As small businesses begin to return to the office, ensuring a brilliant broadband connection for every employee is vital,” said Andrew Stevens, head of small business at Vodafone.

“Being online is more important than ever for every business,” he said. “Reliable broadband is a necessity, in every corner of every office.”