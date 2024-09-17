Vodafone adopts RDK as centralised home broadband software platform

In a significant boost to the development and potential success of the technology standard, leading operator Vodafone has adopted RDK-B as its central software for managing home broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) and launching customer-focused services that offer speed and cost-effectiveness.

RDK is an open-source software service deployed on more than 100 million devices that standardises core functions used in broadband and video devices. The RDK project aims to enable service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models and apps to improve customer experience and drive business results.

The software platform standardises core functions used in broadband, video and internet of things (IoT) connected devices. By standardising these functions, the RDK management association assures that service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms.

The open-source software components in the RDK-B Wi-Fi management software are designed to standardise core functions used in broadband CPE across network access technologies including DOCSIS, GPON, DSL and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). It aims to provide a consistent technical approach for routing, device management, diagnostics, DNS settings, IoT interfaces (for example, Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee) and more. For broadband specifically, RDK-B provides core functionalities including device management, telemetry, Wi-Fi services, Ethernet access and IPv6 transitioning.

By standardising these functions, the RDK consortium said service providers can develop and deploy a consistent set of applications and services across various chipset and hardware suppliers. One of the key components of RDK-B is Wi-Fi management software, which is designed to standardise core functionality used in Wi-Fi gateways, access points, and Mesh extenders/pods for operators deploying OpenSync or Wi-Fi EasyMesh.

Serving millions of fixed broadband customers, Vodafone said that going forward, it will extend its use of RDK-B open-source software throughout Europe in a phased roll-out, starting in spring 2025. By using RDK-B open-source software across its markets, the RDK consortium believes Vodafone will be able to introduce new services and applications such as lower latency in multiple countries at the same time.

By packaging and open sourcing these functions in a single standard software stack, service providers can develop, deploy and manage a consistent set of broadband services across system-on-chip and original equipment manufacturers for use across their networks and geographic footprints.

Oscar Gallego, global head of home and security products at Vodafone Group, said: “At Vodafone, we are committed to delivering a superior experience to our customers. RDK-B will allow us to launch new services faster in multiple markets, as well as to effectively manage and improve device performance and analytics in a consistent and cost-effective way. Also, through our continued collaboration with the wider RDK community, we can drive the adoption of open standards, leading to greater innovation and the creation of new home broadband applications and services for customers.”

Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK, said: “We’re very proud that Vodafone has chosen to standardise on RDK-B as its central broadband software stack. Vodafone is a leading telecommunications company renowned for its scale and quality, and its extended use of RDK is a testament to the proven value of our community’s efforts. Vodafone has been an instrumental member of the RDK community for many years, and we look forward to its continued participation and contributions.”