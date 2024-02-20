Vodafone teams with vcita to boost small business digital productivity

Observing that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the driving force behind economic development – contributing as much as 55% to the European Union’s (EU’s) gross domestic product – Vodafone Business has announced a partnership with business management software provider vcita designed to help SMEs effectively compete with their larger competitors by offering a secure and affordable productivity app to give them the same productivity advantages that large companies already enjoy.

Marketed as the Vodafone Business Management Tool with vcita, the app forms part of Vodafone’s portfolio of software and bundled connectivity products specifically aimed at helping SMEs with their own digital transformations.

It’s fundamentally designed to replace time-consuming and costly manual tasks with automated and digital services, enabling SMEs to boost productivity, improve customer relations and increase revenue.

Indeed, offering rationale for the launch, Vodafone noted that research had shown around 84% of SMEs still rely on manual processes to fulfil daily tasks, such as invoicing, which on average equates to around 120 working hours per annum for every business. As a way to address this issue, the app is especially designed to help small businesses with limited resources cost-effectively digitise key tasks while managing and growing their customer base.

Hosted on vcita’s secure platform, developed alongside small businesses and partners over the past 12 years, Vodafone Business Management Tool with vcita is built to offer customers features needed to thrive in the current digital economy that often come at a premium from other providers. It includes an online client booking and scheduling tool, a centralised hub for client information (communication logs, order generation, secure invoicing and payments tracking) and the ability to create and launch marketing campaigns.

“Vodafone Business’ goal is to become the trusted partner for all companies, both small and large, on their digital journey,” said Vodafone Business interim CEO Giorgio Migliarina. “Our partnership with vcita is part of our investment in the development of software, cloud and cyber security products specifically for SMEs who are key to the future prosperity of our economies.”

Itzik Levy, vcita’s CEO and founder, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Vodafone on a global level. With Vodafone Business Management Tool with vcita, Vodafone goes beyond the traditional role of a telecommunications provider and offers SMEs the ultimate digital business management solution that is critical to their success. We’re proud to be the technology provider powering this solution and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

The app has initially been launched in Italy at a cost of €45 per month for the CRM starter or a more advanced version at €75 per month. It will be progressively rolled out in other European markets.

The existing Vodafone Business SME portfolio includes a variety of software as a service applications for businesses intended to help improve productivity, collaboration, sales and marketing. These encompass offerings from Microsoft and Google, as well as digital presence applications delivered directly by Vodafone. The apps are available through the Vodafone Business Marketplace, a cloud-based platform to use and manage business. Vodafone Business also offers SMEs the V-Hub free digital advisory service.