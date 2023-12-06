Nokia unveils gigabit multi-dwelling unit solution for cable operators

Rising to the challenge of getting fibre into multi-dwelling units (MDUs) such as apartment blocks, Nokia has introduced an integrated, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and Multimedia over Coax Alliance Access (MoCA Access) product to give cable operators additional options for addressing customers in such premises.

Claiming to be able to link FTTH and MoCA Access seamlessly, Nokia said the product would enable multiple system operators to deliver multi-gigabit services over the existing coaxial cable in MDU buildings where fibre installation is not feasible or those that are too difficult to serve with fibre, as well as in coax-wired commercial buildings such as hotels and hospitals.

Citing the reason for doing so, Nokia noted that cable operators are upgrading their networks to fibre because it offers the highest performance, scalability and reliability. However, fibre installation in MDUs still often requires significant construction work and coordination with building owners and tenants, making the process complex, costly and time-consuming for operators. Moreover, in older MDUs, cable routing and structural access may make fibre installation impossible.

“As cable operators migrate to FTTH to address the market, they will need to find a way to service existing customers in MDUs that lack fibre,” remarked Jeff Heynen, vice-president of broadband access and home networking at telecoms analyst Dell’Oro. “MoCA is an easy and cost-effective method to do so. With the addition of MoCA to its industry-leading Gigabit Connect solution, Nokia is clearly committed to helping its customers maximise the reach and revenue potential of their FTTH networks.”

Nokia’s latest addition to its Gigabit Connect portfolio is designed to allow operators to combine fibre and MoCA Access to connect subscribers in MDUs. The MoCA access solution connects to the FTTH network, uses buildings’ existing coax connections and is managed as a single system. Notably, MoCA also allows for coexistence with legacy services, including terrestrial, satellite and cable TV, and Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (Docsis).

The Gigabit Connect MoCA solution can deliver a 2Gbps symmetrical subscriber experience with low latency on both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint deployments, and will be managed as a single pane of glass through Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller. The Gigabit Connect portfolio also includes G.fast technology for use on twisted pair.

Nokia will resell MoCA from InCoax products as part of a bundle which brings together Nokia’s PON OLT portfolio. The initial products offered will include a one-port indoor/outdoor DPU serving up to 16 subscribers, two models of modems that can be self-installed by the consumer, and a passive splitter/combiner to enable coexistence with legacy services.

“Solutions like MoCA are going to play an important role in helping operators connect customers to gigabit speeds in difficult-to-reach buildings,” said Geert Heyninck, vice-president of broadband networks for fixed networks at Nokia. “The addition of MoCA to our Gigabit Connect solution enables cable operators to move to fibre faster and better serve locations that are too difficult or expensive to run with fibre. The integration also makes it easy to operate since both the FTTH and MoCA can be managed as a single network.”