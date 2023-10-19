DZS, Orange close fibre pilot in Poland

Global access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions provider DZS has revealed that it has worked with Orange Poland to a leader of announced that it has successfully completed the first phases of a live pilot solution deployment of its flagship Velocity fibre access portfolio within the operator’s production network in the country.

Orange claims to be the largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service provider in Europe, with more than 13 million residential, business and campus subscribers. As part of its multi-supplier strategy, Orange said it continually seeks best in-class partners to meet and exceed the evolving needs of its growing residential, business and mobile customer base.

DZS Velocity Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) are environmentally hardened and offer flexibility ranging from 1 rack unit (RU) 2-slot fixed access systems to 16-slot chassis systems. Complemented by system-on-a-card technology that is common for all systems, DZS Velocity is designed to give service providers such as Orange with multiple options to address current and emerging deployment and service demands in their network by using next-generation PON and point-to-point solutions via any service port across a range of systems, including stackable options.

“DZS was given the opportunity to become part of our ecosystem, and we are working closely with them to meet our expectations from today’s 2.5 Gigabit Passive Optical network (GPON), 10G (XGS-PON) and point-to-point technologies; in a context of heterogenous situations coming from the diversity of countries where we operate,” said Gilles Bourdon, vice-president of wireline networks and infrastructure at Orange.

“DZS is extremely proud to grow our strong partnership with Orange, providing them with another valuable and strategic set of options as they continue to build their leading-edge FTTH broadband infrastructure while also expanding their network automation and orchestration capabilities,” added Gunter Reiss, chief customer officer, AEMEA, DZS.

“As operators across Europe and the world continue to invest in FTTH, DZS innovation and alignment with industry standards can help forward-thinking leaders like Orange achieve the benefits of multi-vendor flexibility while minimising operational spend and maximising service quality, new service delivery and user experience.”

The pilot with DZS comes just days after Orange Belgium announced that it was partnering up with IT security company cyan AG to launch a cyber security solution for mobile network and end-point protection. Together with security and intelligence provider SAM Seamless Network, a fixed network protection will be added so that retail and small independent business customers can benefit from one single security solution.

A recent Orange voice survey revealed that nearly half of Orange Belgium’s customers fear falling victim to cyberattacks, expressing a strong desire for a clear and user-friendly network security solution from their telecom operator. The majority of Orange voicers do use antivirus protection or firewalls, although this applies mainly to laptops and desktops.