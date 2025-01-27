Freshwave deploys all-operator 4G in-building connectivity to City of London

In the latest enhancement to the flagship City of London development of Mitsubishi Estate London and Stanhope PLC at 8 Bishopsgate, mobile infrastructure-as-a-service provider Freshwave, working with real estate technology specialists Electracom Projects, has brought 4G connectivity from all four mobile network operators (MNOs) to the key business location.

Designed by award-winning architects WilkinsonEyre, 8 Bishopsgate is a landmark tower on the corner of Bishopsgate and Leadenhall Street overlooking the Bank of England among other iconic London locations and the 50-storey building offers more than 900,000ft2 of space, over 500,000ft2 of which is for offices.

Over 10% of the building, 75,000ft2, is dedicated to amenities including the Twenty Six Kitchen, Bar & Terrace, communal terrace, events space and The Lookout viewing gallery, 200-seat Think Tank and Level 50 executive suites. It is also the UK’s tallest Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (Breeam) Outstanding building.

Yet the developers of the facility face the challenge that modern building materials often block mobile signal from entering from outdoors, making an in-building system essential to support the ubiquitous mobile connectivity currently expected by people.

In the deployment, Freshwave designed and deployed a 4G distributed antenna system (DAS) to provide assured connectivity for everyone in the building, no matter which mobile network they use. The DAS connects securely into the MNOs’ networks, said Freshwave, guaranteeing the quality of service.

In addition, Freshwave is supporting the system via an ongoing managed service and, as well as delivering mobile coverage for the landlord areas, occupiers can connect to the service thanks to the commercial model agreed between 8 Bishopsgate, Freshwave and Electracom. Sixteen occupiers have already opted into the service.

Commenting on the project and its ambitions for connectivity, Freshwave senior director Brendan Hourihanesaid: “We’re delighted to have delivered connectivity from all four operators to this spectacular building through our valued partners at Electracom Projects. Mobile signal is essential for modern life now, whether it’s for dealmaking in the office or keeping in touch with loved ones, so it’s a must in high-quality buildings such as 8 Bishopsgate to give the best experience.”

Electracom Projects director Nick Seaton added: “8 Bishopsgate is a smart building and the advanced technology it contains will be of great benefit to both its staff and occupiers. A mobile app allows people to do everything, from accessing the building itself to booking rooms and event spaces, so we knew we needed reliable mobile signal. We’re proud to be working on this prestigious project for Stanhope and happy to partner with Freshwave on mobile connectivity.”

Dan Ward, senior development director at developer and asset manager Stanhope, said: “We’re committed to providing a superlative experience for our occupiers across every facet of 8 Bishopsgate, from the physical surroundings to the amenities they enjoy. Seamless mobile provision is an important part of our exceptional technology offer.”