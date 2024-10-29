TP-Link UK, ASK4 unite to elevate multi-tenant building connectivity

Business networking firm TP-Link has forged a strategic partnership with managed internet services provider ASK4 to deliver enhanced connectivity across hundreds of thousands of users in multi-tenant buildings.

ASK4 specialises in providing connectivity and technology services, with a primary focus on student housing, build-to-rent and later-living markets. It currently serves over 345,000 customers, with a combined value of over $60bn in 12 countries, and the aim of underpinning the operational performance of the organisations and buildings it serves, and the ability of teams and building residents to live life and work productively.

Distributing its technology to more than 170 countries, TP-Link is home to the Omada range of business networking-focused products across hospitality, education, retail and office environments. Customers can manage their network devices, such as access points, switches and routers directly through TP-Link’s Omada software-defined networking (SDN) platform.

With the growth in smart devices for both learning and recreational purposes, TP-Link’s scalable network services are designed and built to reliably handle demand.

In large student accommodation projects, high speeds, stability and connectivity options are key to streamlining network performance across all environments and enhancing the overall user experience.

Through the partnership, ASK4 will use TP-Link’s latest switch technology to boost internet connectivity throughout multi-tenant properties. TP-Link’s switches support high-performance residential internet access and facilitate the integration of third-party building systems and internet of things devices, enabling seamless smart building operations.

TP-Link’s end-to-end networking services, managed through the Omada Cloud Management platform, offers remote monitoring, management and troubleshooting capabilities. Key features such as auto recovery and reboot functions are designed to ensure networks remain operational with minimal downtime.

TP-Link UK sales director Ben Allcock said: “ASK4 is a valued partner for TP-Link UK, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.

“Together we’re delivering enterprise-grade networking solutions to such an important and growing sector,” he added. “Our … Omada Networking range is well-suited to the MDU market, and our partnership with ASK4 is further proof of our capability to deliver ‘best-in-class’ connectivity solutions for major partners, and we thank them for trusting in us.”

Andy Davidson, chief technology officer at ASK4, added: “Partnering with TP-Link and integrating their range of networking products adds to ASK4’s competitive advantage in our core markets. Our team has worked seamlessly with all levels of TP-Link’s business, and we’ve been impressed with their response and attention to detail in understanding exactly what we need and when. We are excited about further developing this relationship.”