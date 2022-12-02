Siemens, Qualcomm collaborate on 5G smart building networks

In a collective effort to further advance digitisation in building automation by developing more intelligent smart devices in the future, Qualcomm Technologies and Siemens Smart Infrastructure are working together to reimagine building automation by applying 5G private network, based on the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System in the Americas.

The joint effort is underway at the Siemens Chicagoland office in Buffalo Grove, testing 5G PN use cases for efficient connection of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) assets that the firms believe will help to meet the growing customer needs around energy efficiency, reduced costs of ownership, increased security and proactive maintenance.

Siemens is also developing use cases to explore how building automation can capitalise on the power of 5G high-speed data transmission, low latency and greater capacity versus 4G. Proof of Concept (PoC) network architecture is built at the facilities in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, with the support of the Qualcomm Technologies’ Engineering Services Group.

The team said that it is taking a holistic approach on application of 5G technologies to prove each step of complete 5G customer adoption. It will focus on a range of applications from system design and obtaining experimental Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) licences to full integration of devices into cloud-based solutions. Qualcomm Technologies is driving the digital transformation of business through system-level solutions, using what it said will be a unique combination of wireless connectivity and ultra-intelligent platforms.

“We are proud of the collaboration with Siemens, bringing together its leadership in building automation, and our expertise in wireless and edge compute technologies. Our teams worked closely to successfully prove the automated building use case,” said Sebastiano Di Filippo, senior director of business development at Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms have the power to unlock huge potential across multiple sectors, driving the connected intelligent edge – where billions of smart connected devices can be deployed and impact a multitude of industries.”

Ivan Todorov, head of engineering for Siemens BP Americas at Siemens Smart Infrastructure US, added: “Joining Qualcomm Technologies’ capabilities with Siemens’ building automation domain experience creates a unique skillset that enables creation of a very innovative offering.

“We see 5G as a key enabler that will bring to life an ecosystem of edge devices and services to help us meet some of the most pressing customer needs around energy efficiency, cyber security and decarbonisation. In times of increasing technology complexity, we see partnering as key to optimising time-to-market and value for the customer.”

Part of the partnership is Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), which specialises in the design, development and manufacturing of communications products. Established in 1996, WNC’s presence and technical expertise encompasses applications from broadband, mobility, multimedia and the internet of things (IoT) to wireline and wireless communications, with a product scope covering network communications, network infrastructure, smart home and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

“5G enables endless possibilities and creates new industrial paradigms,” said Repus Hsiung, vice-president and general manager of the automotive and industrial solutions business group at WNC.

“WNC’s i-Router, adopting Snapdragon X55, unlocks a wide variety of innovative use cases. We are proud to be collaborating with Siemens on their innovative 5G smart building automation solution.”