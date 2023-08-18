Curiosity Lab brings in the future of 5G electrification for pioneer smart city

One of the first smart cities in the US powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners, has boosted its ability to ensure devices within its footprint stay connected after electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider Siemens joined the smart city consortium to bring 5G electrification expertise with charging stations and infrastructure using T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Part of the Curiosity Lab ecosystem and based at the heart of what is known as “Silicon Orchard” in the Metro Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners comprises a municipality that is home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub claimed to house some of the world’s most disruptive technology companies.

Peachtree Corners makes claim to being the first US smart city to be powered by 5G and city-owned connected infrastructure, and the first to have deployed a full cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) system within its “city street of the future”.

With its infrastructure, the city is said to serve as a model for how government and private industry can collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world’s first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being used by residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners aims to develop future internet of things (IoT) and sustainable technologies.

With both the Siemens eMobility R&D hub and the North American headquarters for Siemens Electrical Products located in Peachtree Corners, Siemens is the city’s largest employer and is actively supporting the community, with six EV chargers already deployed. These chargers are said to contribute to Peachtree Corners having the largest EV charging hub outside of Metro Atlanta. Deploying the advanced charging stations will allow the smart city to continuously evaluate Siemens 5G charging infrastructure as community members use the chargers.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Peachtree Corners and joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem alongside so many great partners whose goals are to bring EV infrastructure to the forefront of cities across the country,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America. “With our community charging their vehicles each day right where we live and work, this will be a great way to continuously evaluate our charging infrastructure as we collectively seek an electrified future.”

Brian Johnson, city manager of Peachtree Corners, said: “As one of the leading smart cities in the United States, we are always looking towards the future. The electrification of America is well on its way, and here in Peachtree Corners we are proud to be embracing this technology further with Siemens joining our Curiosity Lab ecosystem.

“As a global leader in this space, we are honoured to have had Siemens’ continuous support for our city’s adoption of this technology. Expanding their charging infrastructure at Curiosity Lab only strengthens that ongoing support. Together with Siemens, T-Mobile’s 5G and our real-world environment, we will be able to continue to improve EV infrastructure for a positive impact towards the future of the electrification of America.”