EVS: Gothenburg Wireless Charging project expands with new station

Following a successful three-year trial that saw a fleet of 20 electric Volvo XC40 taxis charged wirelessly via two charging stations, Business Region Gothenburg, InductEV and Svenska Mässan Gothia Towers have announced the addition of a new wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging station outside The Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre and Gothia Towers hotel in the leading industrial city.

News of the latest development in the city’s Wireless Charging project – seeing four in-ground chargers delivering up to 75kW each at Lindholmen Science Park and Sahlgrenska University Hospital – was announced at the 38th edition of the annual EVS conference in Gothenburg, which saw the industry ready itself for likely mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of the decade.

Opening the show, Chris Herren, secretary general for E mobility Europe, a body at the vanguard of driving the electric car industry, stated bluntly that even in an increasingly turbulent world, the EV industry needed to step up and not step back. From a global perspective, he insisted that there was an “unstoppable” momentum building for EVs with transformative innovation.

“In 2025, one in four cars sold globally will be electric. In China, that number already goes up to one in two. Norway is already approaching 100%,” he said.

“2025 is also seeing game-changing innovations. Innovations have promised to remove any remaining doubts that electric vehicles are the technology of choice to carry us through the next decade and beyond. Charging stations that can fill up a car quicker than a petrol pump, batteries with a range of over 1,000km, and the promise of affordable vehicles for every pocket, both to buy and to run. So, I think we can all agree, the future of E mobility is fast evolving not just for cars, but for trucks, vans, buses and more, too.”

Time for EV industry to step up Yet Herren cautioned that the industry would still face challenges, such as those from global turbulence and tariffs in the US, which risk destabilising the value chains that the industry is working on. Furthermore, he warned that potential EV buyers need clarity and reassurance in a world of increasing misinformation and disinformation about electric vehicles. The EV industry, he stated, stands at a crossroads. “We’re all standing here today, in 2025, in a world that’s in equal parts inspiring and challenging at the same time. We’re also standing here with a choice to make about whether we let ourselves be overwhelmed by those challenges, or if we step up together to seize the opportunities. We have to step up, not step back. Stepping up is exactly what the younger generations expect of us. Innovations have promised to remove any remaining doubts that electric vehicles are the technology of choice to carry us through the next decade and beyond Chris Herren, E mobility Europe “To be successful, the mass electrification of our transport system has to deliver, not only for the climate and the environment, but for the socio-economic side too. For jobs, security and wider prosperity. Not just concentrated in certain parts of the world, but spread out equally across all regions. We’re also at a crossroads that could legitimately see us step up or step back by the end of next year.” While he felt that electric vehicles are becoming progressively more mainstream, Herren said a gap was widening between development in Asia and Europe, in particular in key areas such as battery technology and production. He said the next 12 months would be critical to making sure that the industry’s wider ambitions remain in place. “If stepping up means more than anything, it’s the shared responsibility. That means our vehicle manufacturers continuing to step up in their delivery of affordable, sustainable vehicles ready to compete across the globe. It means our batteries charging and technology companies stepping up to create the surrounding ecosystem for these vehicles to thrive in,” he concluded. “But it also means our politicians stepping up much more than today at both EU and national level to create the strong policy foundations for all of these ecosystems to compete and grow. And here, we need not just action plans, but real, tangible actions and conviction… It’s only by staying the course and stepping up that we can make sure we do deliver all of the values of electric vehicles here in Europe.”

How Gothenburg is stepping up Such political, technological and industrial buy-in can be found in Gothenburg, where the development of EVs is a crucial part of the future wider societal plans for the local authorities. Among a plethora of high-tech firms, the second city of Sweden is home to global automotive giant Volvo and is committed to electrification at all levels. The Wireless Charging project is part of the Gothenburg Green City Zone initiative, both coordinated by Business Region Göteborg. In the initiative, ecosystem partners – comprising the City of Gothenburg, Business Region Göteborg, Volvo Cars and RISE Research Institutes of Sweden – test new technologies and collaborate to develop and scale up systems aimed at ensuring 100% emission-free traffic by 2030. “Gothenburg is not just a city – it’s a hotspot for innovation and a frontrunner in sustainability,” said Patrik Andersson, CEO of Business Region Göteborg. “We have found wireless charging to be attractive for taxi fleets and other transporters at key locations within the city, with great potential to support our city’s climate targets of lowering emissions from the traffic system. We are happy to foster further collaboration, and glad that a majority of the project’s drivers are keen to continue using this innovative solution.” We have found wireless charging to be attractive for taxi fleets and other transporters at key locations within the city, with great potential to support our city’s climate targets of lowering emissions from the traffic system Patrik Andersson, Business Region Göteborg Jonas Eriksson, group manager for clusters and innovation at Gothenburg Green City Zone, told Computer Weekly that the background to the initiative was to resolve ongoing problems with the transport system, and the associated congestion and hence emissions that it creates. “We have a clear climate framework setting the goal for net zero by 2030, but we also want to be a frontrunner in how to do that. We try to look at how we are going to scale the transport system. There are a number of projects focused on different parts of this electrification journey,” said Eriksson. “We see ourselves as a collaborative innovation hub where we get actors close to each other, both in doing testing, but also in analysing the business models of today and [asking how to] change those to make sure that we are scaling the innovations that we are implementing. We are trying to do real-world testing. We are doing a number of tests in emission-free events. How do you set up events to be emission-free? How do you make sure that deliveries to events are being made efficiently?” The tests in inductive charging are being carried out in real-life environments, encompassing not just charging cars, but also potentially buses and other vehicles, as well as general electric distribution in the city. “We have been helping [all] actors analyse how to go about charging at their depot and making the routes most efficient for electrified transport of goods. Having regional freight hubs is not only about electrification. We also need to be making more efficient distribution hubs around the city where we can consolidate [resources]. In the first test, they managed to change 125 deliveries down to 28. There are possibilities to make real efficiency measures.” Key findings from the wireless charging project to date include 10,000 charging events with 100% uptime; 140MWh of energy transferred; five million kilometres travelled by the cars in the test, equivalent to 100 laps around the world; drivers finding the technology convenient and easy to use with complete hands-free operation; inductive charging preferred by the drivers, especially at major travel centres (train stations, airports, hotels) and city destinations (healthcare facilities, amusement and visitors’ areas, business districts and fair areas); and “flawless” energy delivery in rainy, snowy, hot, cold, dirty and icy conditions.