GlobalLogic, Volvo Cars drive future of automotive mobility

As part of the Swedish auto giant’s plans to support the creation of next-generation digital mobility experiences and services, Volvo Cars has selected digital engineering firm GlobalLogic to be part of its partnership ecosystem and become one of its strategic partners in global engineering services.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, and boasting over 20 years of automotive software expertise, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centres around the world, with a stated aim to integrate experience design, complex engineering and data expertise to help its clients “imagine what’s possible” and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses.

Founded in 1927, Volvo Cars sells to customers in more than 100 countries, and has the ambition to become a fully electric carmaker as part of its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Within the terms of their collaboration, GlobalLogic and Volvo Cars will work together to create what they believe will be the next generation of faster, smarter and scalable digital mobility experiences and services, using the latest technologies and “best-in-class” talent to drive innovation, operational efficiency and long-term business value.

GlobalLogic believes the partnership validates its deep expertise in product engineering, building on expertise in creating in-vehicle software and connected car platforms. It allows Volvo to use the GlobalLogic global delivery engine, combining technical prowess with deep industry expertise and a scalable, distributed model to design and build software-upgradable applications across the vehicle’s entire lifecycle.

“Volvo Cars is one of the most trusted leaders in the automotive industry, and we’re honoured to be selected as a trusted supplier and innovation partner,” said Ramki Krishna, group vice-president and general manager of mobility and industrial business at GlobalLogic.

“This partnership is further validation recognising our proven ability to deliver best-in-class solutions for the mobility industry, and we’re thrilled to support Volvo Cars in providing the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.”

The GlobalLogic collaboration comes hot on the heels of the Swedish car giant expanding its partnership with IT behemoth Google to see the integration of Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate automotive innovation. Volvo​ Cars will now serve as one of Google’s reference hardware platforms for future Android development in cars.

Volvo models with Google technology built-in, in particular the Gemini AI platform, include the Volvo EX90, an all-electric Volvo EX90 sports utility vehicle. Volvo says that among the features of the seven-seat family vehicle is an “invisible shield” of safety enabled by sensing technology including cameras, radars and lidar. These are connected to the car’s high core computers running Volvo Cars’ in-house software to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world.

The partnership also comes just days after GlobalLogic announced it was working with automotive cyber security provider PlaxidityX to deliver an integrated and secure development environment for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The collaboration focuses on creating a coherent cloud framework for SDVs aimed at helping original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers accelerate the development lifecycle and reduce engineering costs, while ensuring that all vehicle software meets high security standards.