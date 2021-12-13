Volvo Car UK deploys Vodafone IoT stolen vehicle tracking technology

Volvo Car UK has announced a new vehicle tracking accessory based on Vodafone Automotive VTS S5 technology.

Vodafone Automotive is a tier one partner to the main European and Asian car, truck and motorcycle manufacturers, developing bespoke anti-theft, parking assistance and telematics systems. It is also part of the Vodafone internet of things (IoT) portfolio and customers of the stolen vehicle tracking and location-based services include insurance companies and 35 vehicle manufacturers. The stolen vehicle recovery service operates in 57 countries across the world, including 45 European countries.

The tracker uses IoT technology provided in partnership by Vodafone and Trinsic Connected Car, the automotive arm of Trinsic, which provides enterprise connectivity and IoT systems to public and private sector organisations. Available for all Volvo models, the new device provides vehicle tracking and recovery via Vodafone Automotive’s network of secure operating centres, operational 24/7 and working in partnership with local police nationwide and across 44 other European countries.

The tracking function works 24/7 and can pinpoint a car’s location down to 10 metres. Using the app, drivers can also monitor their car location in real time, check data on previous journeys and obtain directions to their car, whether walking or driving.

The system automatically recognises a small card carried by the driver, and Vodafone Automotive is notified immediately if the car is stolen or is driven without the card being present. To prevent false alerts, special modes can be activated if the car is at a garage or being transported. The tracker will also detect attempts to tow the car away, tamper with its battery or cut wires in a theft attempt.

If the car is stolen, a Vodafone Automotive operator will contact local police services to give a minute-by-minute log of the vehicle’s location – providing valuable intelligence in helping the police secure the recovery of the car and a conviction.

The device has received Cat S5 approval in testing by Thatcham Research, which claims to be the UK’s only “not for profit” insurer-funded research centre which aims to provide a view of the benefits or shortcomings of new and current vehicle technologies. Its certification is seen as being potentially able to help car owners secure reductions in their insurance premiums or allow them to take advantage of specific insurance products for their car.

Hanif Jivani, accessories programme manager at Volvo Car UK, said: “At Volvo, we have always put the safety of our customers first, and as we move into an increasingly digital world, we know how important the role of technology is in achieving this. Vodafone Automotive’s stolen vehicle recovery service will help us protect our customers and keep them reassured that their car is fitted with the highest standards of security in the industry.”